Owning Versus Renting In 10 California Cities: Which Is Cheaper?

California is the nation’s most expensive housing market, with four of its cities taking up the top five spots in a SmartAsset list of the country’s priciest homes. While owning a home feels prohibitive in much of the country, it is doubly so in the Golden State. Still, renting doesn’t offer much of a bargain; California is the second most expensive city to rent nationwide.

But are there any deals to be found, perhaps in some of the state’s lesser populated cities? Below is a comparison of mortgage payments and rents across California’s 10 most populated cities. While renting still comes cheaper than home ownership, there are a couple of regions where the cost of ownership is close enough to nearly make it worth it.

Los Angeles

Total population: 3.8 million

Median household income: $76,244

Average home value: $947,000

Average monthly rent: $2,800

Average monthly mortgage: $5,213

Cheaper option: Renting

San Diego

Total population: 1.4 million

Median household income: $98,657

Average home value: $1,003,000

Average monthly rent: $3,000

Average monthly mortgage: $5,500

Cheaper option: Renting

San Jose

Total population: 970,000

Median household income: $136,000

Average home value: $1,424,000

Average monthly rent: $3,000

Average monthly mortgage: $7,625

Cheaper option: Renting

San Francisco

Total population: 809,000

Median household income: $136,700

Average home value: $1,262,000

Average monthly rent: $3,285

Average monthly mortgage: $6,806

Cheaper option: Renting

Fresno

Total population: 545,000

Median household income: $63,000

Average home value: $379,920

Average monthly rent: $1,600

Average monthly mortgage: $2,346

Cheaper option: Renting

Sacramento

Total population: 526,000

Median household income: $79,000

Average home value: $479,000

Average monthly rent: $1,975

Average monthly mortgage: $2,847

Cheaper option: Renting

Long Beach

Total population: 449,000

Median household income: $79,000

Average home value: $828,000

Average monthly rent: $2,200

Average monthly mortgage: $4,611

Cheaper option: Renting

Oakland

Total population: 436,000

Median household income: $94,000

Average home value: $751,000

Average monthly rent: $2,300

Average monthly mortgage: $4,222

Cheaper option: Renting

Bakersfield

Total population: 413,000

Median household income: $73,000

Average home value: $388,000

Average monthly rent: $1,900

Average monthly mortgage: $2,387

Cheaper option: Renting