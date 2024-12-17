GOBankingRates
Owning Versus Renting In 10 California Cities: Which Is Cheaper?
Daisy Carrington
3 min read
©Zillow
©Zillow

California is the nation’s most expensive housing market, with four of its cities taking up the top five spots in a SmartAsset list of the country’s priciest homes. While owning a home feels prohibitive in much of the country, it is doubly so in the Golden State. Still, renting doesn’t offer much of a bargain; California is the second most expensive city to rent nationwide.

Read Next: 3 Best States to Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Experts

Find Out: Real Estate Agents Explain Why You Should Never Invest in These 7 Home Features

But are there any deals to be found, perhaps in some of the state’s lesser populated cities? Below is a comparison of mortgage payments and rents across California’s 10 most populated cities. While renting still comes cheaper than home ownership, there are a couple of regions where the cost of ownership is close enough to nearly make it worth it.

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

Los Angeles

  • Total population: 3.8 million

  • Median household income: $76,244

  • Average home value: $947,000

  • Average monthly rent: $2,800

  • Average monthly mortgage: $5,213

  • Cheaper option: Renting

San Diego

  • Total population: 1.4 million

  • Median household income: $98,657

  • Average home value: $1,003,000

  • Average monthly rent: $3,000

  • Average monthly mortgage: $5,500

  • Cheaper option: Renting

Discover More: 5 Housing Markets That Will Plummet in Value Before the End of 2025

San Jose

  • Total population: 970,000

  • Median household income: $136,000

  • Average home value: $1,424,000

  • Average monthly rent: $3,000

  • Average monthly mortgage: $7,625

  • Cheaper option: Renting

San Francisco

  • Total population: 809,000

  • Median household income: $136,700

  • Average home value: $1,262,000

  • Average monthly rent: $3,285

  • Average monthly mortgage: $6,806

  • Cheaper option: Renting

Fresno

  • Total population: 545,000

  • Median household income: $63,000

  • Average home value: $379,920

  • Average monthly rent: $1,600

  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,346

  • Cheaper option: Renting

Sacramento

  • Total population: 526,000

  • Median household income: $79,000

  • Average home value: $479,000

  • Average monthly rent: $1,975

  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,847

  • Cheaper option: Renting

Long Beach

  • Total population: 449,000

  • Median household income: $79,000

  • Average home value: $828,000

  • Average monthly rent: $2,200

  • Average monthly mortgage: $4,611

  • Cheaper option: Renting

Oakland

  • Total population: 436,000

  • Median household income: $94,000

  • Average home value: $751,000

  • Average monthly rent: $2,300

  • Average monthly mortgage: $4,222

  • Cheaper option: Renting

Bakersfield

  • Total population: 413,000

  • Median household income: $73,000

  • Average home value: $388,000

  • Average monthly rent: $1,900

  • Average monthly mortgage: $2,387

  • Cheaper option: Renting

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories