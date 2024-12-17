Owning Versus Renting In 10 California Cities: Which Is Cheaper?

California is the nation’s most expensive housing market, with four of its cities taking up the top five spots in a SmartAsset list of the country’s priciest homes. While owning a home feels prohibitive in much of the country, it is doubly so in the Golden State. Still, renting doesn’t offer much of a bargain; California is the second most expensive city to rent nationwide.
But are there any deals to be found, perhaps in some of the state’s lesser populated cities? Below is a comparison of mortgage payments and rents across California’s 10 most populated cities. While renting still comes cheaper than home ownership, there are a couple of regions where the cost of ownership is close enough to nearly make it worth it.
Los Angeles
-
Total population: 3.8 million
-
Median household income: $76,244
-
Average home value: $947,000
-
Average monthly rent: $2,800
-
Average monthly mortgage: $5,213
-
Cheaper option: Renting
San Diego
-
Total population: 1.4 million
-
Median household income: $98,657
-
Average home value: $1,003,000
-
Average monthly rent: $3,000
-
Average monthly mortgage: $5,500
-
Cheaper option: Renting
San Jose
-
Total population: 970,000
-
Median household income: $136,000
-
Average home value: $1,424,000
-
Average monthly rent: $3,000
-
Average monthly mortgage: $7,625
-
Cheaper option: Renting
San Francisco
-
Total population: 809,000
-
Median household income: $136,700
-
Average home value: $1,262,000
-
Average monthly rent: $3,285
-
Average monthly mortgage: $6,806
-
Cheaper option: Renting
Fresno
-
Total population: 545,000
-
Median household income: $63,000
-
Average home value: $379,920
-
Average monthly rent: $1,600
-
Average monthly mortgage: $2,346
-
Cheaper option: Renting
Sacramento
-
Total population: 526,000
-
Median household income: $79,000
-
Average home value: $479,000
-
Average monthly rent: $1,975
-
Average monthly mortgage: $2,847
-
Cheaper option: Renting
Long Beach
-
Total population: 449,000
-
Median household income: $79,000
-
Average home value: $828,000
-
Average monthly rent: $2,200
-
Average monthly mortgage: $4,611
-
Cheaper option: Renting
Oakland
-
Total population: 436,000
-
Median household income: $94,000
-
Average home value: $751,000
-
Average monthly rent: $2,300
-
Average monthly mortgage: $4,222
-
Cheaper option: Renting
Bakersfield
-
Total population: 413,000
-
Median household income: $73,000
-
Average home value: $388,000
-
Average monthly rent: $1,900
-
Average monthly mortgage: $2,387
-
Cheaper option: Renting
Anaheim
-
Total population: 340,000
-
Median household income: $88,000
-
Average home value: $909,000
-
Average monthly rent: $2,670
-
Average monthly mortgage: $5,021
-
Cheaper option: Renting
