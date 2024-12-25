Owning 50% shares,institutional owners seem interested in Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:HARISON),

Key Insights
-
Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions
-
The top 2 shareholders own 51% of the company
-
11% of Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad is held by insiders
To get a sense of who is truly in control of Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:HARISON), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 50% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).
Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.
Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Yeoman Capital Management Pte Ltd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 44% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.9% and 6.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.
A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 51% stake.
While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.
Insider Ownership Of Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad. Insiders have a RM56m stake in this RM524m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public-- including retail investors -- own 24% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Private Company Ownership
We can see that Private Companies own 15%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.
