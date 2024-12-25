Owning 50% shares,institutional owners seem interested in Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:HARISON),

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 2 shareholders own 51% of the company

11% of Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:HARISON), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 50% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad.

See our latest analysis for Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad

KLSE:HARISON Ownership Breakdown December 25th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

KLSE:HARISON Earnings and Revenue Growth December 25th 2024

Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Yeoman Capital Management Pte Ltd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 44% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.9% and 6.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 51% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Story Continues