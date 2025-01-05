Owning 48% shares,institutional owners seem interested in Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU),

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Boku's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 7 shareholders own 50% of the company

Recent sales by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 48% to be precise, is institutions. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Boku, beginning with the chart below.

AIM:BOKU Ownership Breakdown January 5th 2025

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Boku?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Boku already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Boku's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

AIM:BOKU Earnings and Revenue Growth January 5th 2025

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Boku. Octopus Investments Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 13% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.9% and 8.0% of the stock.

We did some more digging and found that 7 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Boku

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

