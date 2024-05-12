Owning 35% in Dufu Technology Corp. Berhad (KLSE:DUFU) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Dufu Technology Berhad implies vested interests in company growth

A total of 7 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

Institutional ownership in Dufu Technology Berhad is 21%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Dufu Technology Corp. Berhad (KLSE:DUFU), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 35% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Dufu Technology Berhad regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Dufu Technology Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dufu Technology Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Dufu Technology Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Dufu Technology Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Dufu Technology Berhad. Our data suggests that Hui-Ta Lee, who is also the company's Top Key Executive, holds the most number of shares at 23%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.6% and 5.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Dufu Technology Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Dufu Technology Corp. Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM1.2b, and insiders have RM414m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 34% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Dufu Technology Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 11%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Dufu Technology Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Dufu Technology Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

