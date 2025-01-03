Owning 29% shares,institutional owners seem interested in AFFIN Bank Berhad (KLSE:AFFIN),

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in AFFIN Bank Berhad implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

50% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

A look at the shareholders of AFFIN Bank Berhad (KLSE:AFFIN) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 29% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about AFFIN Bank Berhad.

KLSE:AFFIN Ownership Breakdown January 3rd 2025

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AFFIN Bank Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

AFFIN Bank Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at AFFIN Bank Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

KLSE:AFFIN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 3rd 2025

Hedge funds don't have many shares in AFFIN Bank Berhad. Our data shows that State Financial Secretary is the largest shareholder with 26% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 24% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 22% by the third-largest shareholder.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

