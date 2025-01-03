Owning 29% shares,institutional owners seem interested in AFFIN Bank Berhad (KLSE:AFFIN),

Key Insights
-
Institutions' substantial holdings in AFFIN Bank Berhad implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price
-
50% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders
-
Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock
A look at the shareholders of AFFIN Bank Berhad (KLSE:AFFIN) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 29% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.
Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.
Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about AFFIN Bank Berhad.
View our latest analysis for AFFIN Bank Berhad
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AFFIN Bank Berhad?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
AFFIN Bank Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at AFFIN Bank Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in AFFIN Bank Berhad. Our data shows that State Financial Secretary is the largest shareholder with 26% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 24% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 22% by the third-largest shareholder.
After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.
While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.
Insider Ownership Of AFFIN Bank Berhad
The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our information suggests that AFFIN Bank Berhad insiders own under 1% of the company. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own RM59m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public-- including retail investors -- own 18% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Public Company Ownership
It appears to us that public companies own 25% of AFFIN Bank Berhad. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.
Next Steps:
While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that AFFIN Bank Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis
If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
