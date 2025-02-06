Owner of spyware used in alleged WhatsApp breach ends contract with Italy

WhatsApp says that Paragon’s spyware had been used to target dozens of people Photograph: Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

Paragon Solutions, whose military-grade hacking software was allegedly used to target 90 journalists and members of civil society in two dozen countries, has terminated its client relationship with Italy, according a person familiar with the matter.

The decision to terminate the contract comes less than one week after WhatsApp announced that Paragon’s spyware had been used to target dozens of people. Like other spyware vendors, Paragon sells its cyberweapon to government clients who are supposed to use it to prevent crime. It remains unclear who the specific government clients were behind the alleged attacks.

The decision to end the Italy contract followed revelations that an Italian investigative journalist and two activists who were critical of Italy’s dealings with Libya were among the people who had had been targeted with the spyware. The work of all three individuals has been critical of Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni’s rightwing government.

Responding to the allegations of involvement late on Wednesday, Meloni’s office denied that domestic intelligence services or the government were behind the alleged breaches.

The person familiar with the matter, who spoke to the Guardian on the condition of anonymity, said Paragon had “out of an abundance of caution” initially suspended the Italy contract when the first allegation of potential abuse of the spyware emerged last Friday. The decision to fully terminate the contract, the person said, was made on Wednesday after Paragon determined that Italy had broken the terms of service and ethical framework it had agreed under its Paragon contract.

The Guardian has contacted an Italian government spokesperson for comment.

Meloni is expected to face more questions about the alleged breaches in parliament. The Italian government also revealed on Wednesday that it had been told by WhatsApp that the number of affected Italians “appeared to be seven”. It is unclear who the other alleged victims are.

Asked for comment, a Paragon representative declined to confirm or deny the development, and said it was the company’s policy to not discuss potential client matters.

Francesco Cancellato, the editor-in-chief of Fanpage, a highly regarded investigative news outlet, was the first to publicly state last Friday that he was one of the 90 people who had been notified by WhatsApp that his mobile phone had been targeted, and likely compromised, by the hacking software.

Like Pegasus, the spyware made by Israel’s NSO Group, Paragon’s Graphite spyware can infect a mobile phone without a user’s knowledge and without a user clicking on a malicious link or email. WhatsApp said the 90 people who were likely compromised had been added to WhatsApp group chats and been sent malicious PDFs, which then probably infected the phones.

