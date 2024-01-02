Advertisement
Canada markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,874.32
    -84.12 (-0.40%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,738.39
    -31.44 (-0.66%)
     

  • DOW

    37,669.76
    -19.78 (-0.05%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7513
    -0.0038 (-0.50%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    71.05
    -0.60 (-0.84%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    59,879.96
    +3,039.84 (+5.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,074.90
    +3.10 (+0.15%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,019.54
    -7.53 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9310
    +0.0650 (+1.68%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    14,783.25
    -228.10 (-1.52%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.74
    +1.29 (+10.36%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,717.42
    -15.82 (-0.20%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    33,464.17
    -75.43 (-0.22%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6852
    +0.0018 (+0.26%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS PARE LOSSES, TRADE MIXED TO START NEW YEAR

Tech names fall after Barclays analysts downgraded their rating on Apple's stock

Owner of Russian bank Tinkoff plans delisting of shares from LSE from Jan. 31

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - TCS Group Holding, owner of Russian online bank Tinkoff, has requested that its suspended global depositary receipts be delisted from the London Stock Exchange from Jan. 31.

"The LSE suspended the admission of the GDRs to trading on 3 March 2022 and the Company has received no indication since that trading may be recommenced," TCS said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Accordingly, the Company hereby requests to proceed with the Delisting in order to avoid the ongoing commitment of time and resources necessary to maintain the LSE listing. The Company intends to terminate its Rule 144A GDR program promptly following the Delisting."

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)