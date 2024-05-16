Advertisement
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS WOBBLE AS DOW EYES 40,000 ON RATE-CUT HOPES

Shares of U.S. retail giant Walmart pop as company raises full-year forecasts

You Can Own This Stunning 7k-Mile 2010 Porsche 911 GT3

Motorious
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This black beauty sells Saturday on Bring a Trailer.

In a rare opportunity for automotive enthusiasts and collectors, a 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster is now available for purchase. This particular model, #1,207 of 1,948 produced, boasts a mere 6,000 miles and is presented in a stunning paint-to-sample Slate Gray. This exquisite vehicle combines the elegance of the 911 with the distinctive sportiness of the Speedster series.

The car's power comes from a 4.0-liter flat-six engine, paired with a six-speed manual transaxle, ensuring a dynamic driving experience. It is equipped with high-performance features including carbon-ceramic brakes, a limited-slip differential, and a front-axle lift system. The Sport Chrono Package and a meticulously designed interior featuring carbon-fiber full bucket seats adorned with black leather and Houndstooth-style cloth inserts enhance its luxurious appeal.

Externally, the Speedster showcases unique design elements such as a shorter windshield and a manually retractable black soft top, complemented by a body-color carbon-fiber twin-hump convertible-top cover panel. The vehicle also features LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), a speed-activated rear spoiler, and exclusive Satin Platinum-finished 20-inch center-locking forged alloy wheels.

Internally, the cabin offers advanced technological features including Porsche Communication Management with navigation, a Bose sound system, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Every detail underscores the car's blend of performance and luxury, from its carbon-fiber trim to the "Speedster" script on the headrests.

Offered by a dealer in New York, this 911 Speedster comes with a clean Carfax report, a copy of the window sticker showing an original price of $322,445, and a detailed record of meticulous maintenance and updates. This 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster not only promises to be a thrilling drive but also a cherished collector's item.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.