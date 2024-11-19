Own a Piece of NASCAR and Mopar History: 1970 Plymouth Superbird 440 Six-Barrel

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

For muscle car enthusiasts and collectors, few vehicles command as much respect and fascination as the 1970 Plymouth Superbird. This “Winged Warrior,” built to dominate NASCAR and win back racing legend Richard Petty, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own an iconic piece of automotive and racing history.

A Legend Born from Necessity

The Superbird was Plymouth’s response to the aerodynamic Dodge Charger Daytona and Ford’s fastback Torino Talladega. Its distinctive aerodynamic design—complete with a towering rear wing and nose cone—was purpose-built to achieve supremacy on the NASCAR circuit. This particular Superbird, finished in factory-correct EV2 Tor Red paint with a black vinyl roof, represents one of only 408 equipped with the legendary V-Code 440 Six-Barrel engine paired to a TorqueFlite automatic transmission.

Restored and Ready to Turn Heads

Offered from nearly 20 years of devoted ownership, this Superbird has been meticulously restored to its original configuration, as verified by its fender tag and factory broadcast sheet. Unique features like the welded trunk hinge limiter blocks, Superbird-specific rear window trim, and functional pop-up headlights remain intact, showcasing its authenticity. Its black bench-seat interior with column shifter and iconic "Beep-Beep" horn retain the charm of a bygone era.

The glove box and air cleaner are autographed by none other than "The King," Richard Petty, cementing its connection to NASCAR royalty.

Performance Meets Rarity

Under the hood lies a dealer-replacement 440 Six-Barrel engine, delivering 390 horsepower and an unforgettable roar. This Superbird rides on period-correct 15-inch Rallye wheels with Goodyear Polyglas tires, ensuring it looks as sharp on the road as it does in a showroom. While the engine and transmission are not numbers-matching, this minor imperfection is outweighed by its historical significance and rarity.

Why This Superbird Matters

With only 1,920 Superbirds produced, and even fewer featuring this configuration, this car is a testament to Plymouth’s bold engineering and competitive spirit. Whether you’re a Mopar enthusiast, a racing history buff, or simply someone seeking an iconic centerpiece for your collection, this Superbird ticks every box.

Don’t Miss Out

This 1970 Plymouth Superbird 440 Six-Barrel is more than just a car—it’s a rolling tribute to the golden age of American muscle cars and NASCAR. With its unique provenance, incredible restoration, and connection to Richard Petty, this is your chance to own a true legend.

