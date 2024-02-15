Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 14, 2024

Owens Corning beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $3.21, expectations were $2.82. Owens Corning isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Owens Corning Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Seth, and I'll be the operator for your call today. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand the floor over to Amber Wohlfarth to begin the call. Please go ahead.

Amber Wohlfarth: Good morning. Thank you for taking the time to join us for today's conference call and review of our business results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. Joining us today are Brian Chambers, Owens Corning's Chair and Chief Executive Officer; and Todd Fister, our Chief Financial Officer. Following our presentation this morning, we will open this 1 hour call to your questions. In order to accommodate as many call participants as possible, please limit yourselves to one question only. Earlier this morning, we issued a news release and filed a 10-K that detailed our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. For the purposes of our discussion today, we have prepared presentation slides summarizing our performance and results and we'll refer to these slides during this call.

You can access the earnings press release, Form 10-K and the presentation slides at our website, owenscorning.com. Refer to the Investors link under the Corporate section of our homepage. A transcript and recording of this call and the supporting slides will be available on our website for future reference. Please reference Slide 2 where we offer a couple of reminders. First, today's remarks will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially. We undertake no obligation to update these statements beyond what is required under applicable securities laws. Please refer to the cautionary statements and the risk factors identified in our SEC filings for more detail.

Story continues

Second, the presentation slides and today's remarks contain non-GAAP financial measures. Explanations and reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP measures may be found in our earnings press release and presentation, available on the Investor section of our website owenscorning.com. For those of you following along with our slide presentation, we will begin on Slide 4. And now opening remarks from our Chair and CEO, Brian Chambers. Brian?

Brian Chambers: Thanks, Amber. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. During our call this morning, I will begin with an overview of our results for the quarter and full year, including some of the key drivers of our high performance. Next, I will provide some additional comments on the two transformative moves we announced last week to significantly reshape the company and sharpen our focus on building and construction materials. Todd will then provide more details on our fourth quarter and full year 2023 performance. And I'll come back to discuss what we are seeing in our markets and our outlook for the first quarter. Owens Corning delivered outstanding results in 2023. Our performance demonstrated the strength of our team, the value of our products, and the impact of our enterprise strategy to increase the earnings power of our company in dynamic markets.

Through our disciplined commercial and operational execution, we mitigated slowing demand in some segments amid higher interest rates, and ongoing macro headwinds to deliver on our financial targets. I'll begin as always with a critical component to our success, safety. We continue to deliver world class safety performance in 2023. During the fourth quarter, we achieved a recordable incident rate of .4, which was our best quarterly performance in over a decade. Our full year 2023 RIR rate was .6, which is top quartile performance for the U.S manufacturing sector. Turning to our financial results, we finished the year strong with fourth quarter revenues up slightly and EBIT and EBITDA margins expanding year-over-year. For the full year, we delivered outstanding financial performance with revenues of $9.7 billion, adjusted EBIT of $1.8 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 billion.

Despite slightly lower revenue versus prior year, we were able to expand our adjusted EBIT margins to 19% and increase our adjusted EBITDA margins to 24% demonstrating the value of our products and improvements in our operating efficiencies. In addition, we maintained our focus on working capital and commitment to shareholder returns, generating significant free cash flow and returning 68% to investors through dividends and share repurchases. In December, the company continued its streak of increasing our quarterly cash dividend, reflecting our continued confidence and strengthening the earnings power of the company and commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value. Through our strategic choices and strong execution of key operating initiatives, we are positioning Owens Corning for long-term success.

Over the past couple of years, we have been consistently deploying capital against our three strategic priorities, to strengthen our position in core products and markets, to expand its new product adjacencies that leverage our unique material science, market and manufacturing expertise, and to develop more multi material and prefabricated construction solutions. The execution of this strategy has led to higher operating margins and cash flows, increased innovation, stronger customer partnerships and a more focused company. Last week, we announced both the acquisition of Masonite and the strategic review of our glass reinforcements business, representing significant steps forward in strengthening our position in building and construction materials, and expanding our portfolio of branded residential products.

We are very excited about entering the residential doors category with the acquisition of a market leader in this space. The addition of Masonite expands our leadership positions in residential building products and a category that complements our current interior and exterior offering, creates a scalable new growth platform for our company and enhances our financial profile by growing revenue and earnings, lowering our ongoing capital intensity and increasing our free cash flow generation. The Door segment provides a great opportunity to leverage our unique commercial, operational and innovation capabilities to build out another market leading residential building products business similar to what we've been able to accomplish in our Roofing and Insulation businesses, with a customer base we know well and work with today.

We have built a strong operating model within Owens Corning, focused on creating value for our customers, driving continuous improvement in our operations, and developing sustainable solutions through material innovation, which is taking each of our businesses and made them significantly better. We intend to utilize this proven model as we entered the doors and door systems category, accelerating Masonite's Doors That Do More strategy to expand their current base of business and enhance their operating performance. We also announced a review of strategic alternatives for our glass reinforcements business. Like our decision to acquire Masonite, this is a choice consistent with our disciplined capital allocation approach and best owner operating philosophy.

We believe each of these transformational moves will create a company that generates higher or consistent margins and stronger free cash flows, while better positioning us for long-term growth. Before turning it over to Todd, I'd like to provide a brief update on two key differentiators for our company, innovation and sustainability. To strengthen our market leadership, we continue to invest in new product and process innovation and our core product platforms to generate additional growth. This included the launch of 39 new or refreshed products in 2023. These innovations focused on increasing the performance and durability of our product offerings, which brings additional value to our customers to help them win and grow in the market. Sustainability, which is core to who we are and how we operate, is another key performance driver for our company.

And our work continues to be recognized by the market and differentiate us as a company. In December, we are into place on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the 14th consecutive year. And next month, Owens Corning plans to issue its 18th annual sustainability report. The report will highlight progress toward our 2030 sustainability goals and further demonstrate our commitment to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Following our strong results in 2021 and 2022, our performance in 2023 once again demonstrated that our agility, consistent execution and commitment to our customers can drive outstanding performance through a variety of market conditions. We believe the actions we are taking to further strengthen our market positions, create new growth opportunities, and reshape Owens Corning to a more focused building products company will accelerate our financial performance in 2024 and beyond.

With that, I will now turn it over to Todd to discuss our financial results in more detail. Todd?

Todd Fister: Thank you, Brian, and good morning, everyone. As Brian mentioned, we finished the year strong with our performance in the fourth quarter, which contributed to our outstanding results in 2023. Throughout the year, we remain disciplined in our commercial, operational and capital allocation execution. I'd now like to turn to Slide 5, to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year. We delivered another strong quarter with adjusted EBIT of $392 million, which was 18% ahead of the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $518 million with adjusted EBIT margins of 17% and adjusted EBITDA margins of 22%. Adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter were $287 million or $3.21 per diluted share, compared with $235 million or $2.49 per diluted share in the same quarter prior year.

For the full year 2023, adjusted EBIT was $1.8 billion and adjusted EBITDA was $2.3 billion, which are both up 2% from prior year. Our full year adjusted earnings were $1.3 billion or $14.42 per diluted share, compared to $1.3 billion or $12.88 per diluted share in the prior year. Slide 6 shows the reconciliation between our full year adjusted and reported EBIT. For the year, adjusting items totaled approximately $138 million and are excluded from our full year adjusted EBIT. They primarily include $169 million of charges associated with our ongoing cost optimization and product line rationalization actions. A $189 million gain on sale of our Santa Clara facility and $145 million loss on settlement for part of our pension liabilities, which took place in the fourth quarter of last year.

Now turning to Slide 7, and moving on to our cash generation and capital deployment during 2023. We continue to focus on generating strong free cash flows for the enterprise. Strong earnings and continued discipline and working capital and capital investments resulted in $562 million in free cash flow in the quarter and $1.2 billion in free cash flow for the year. Free cash conversion was 91% of adjusted earnings. Full year capital additions were $526 million, approximately 5% of revenue, up $80 million from prior year. We remain focused on reducing capital intensity through productivity and process innovations. As a result of strong commercial and operational execution, our return on capital was 22% for the year. At year end, the company had liquidity of approximately $2.7 billion, consisting of $1.6 billion of cash and $1.1 billion of availability on our bank debt facilities.

A team of construction workers installing a roof with asphalt shingles.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, we returned $282 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, bringing the year-to-date total to $812 million, approximately 68% free cash flow. In December, the Board declared a cash dividend of $0.60 per share, an increase of approximately 15%. Our capital allocation strategy remains unchanged. We are focused on generating strong free cash flow, returning approximately 50% to investors over time and maintaining an investment grade balance sheet, while executing on our business strategies to grow the company. Now turning to Slide 8, I'll provide additional details on our segment results. The Roofing business delivered another great quarter with revenue growth of 16% and year-over-year margin expansion.

Sales in the quarter were $928 million. Overall volume was up versus last year as mild weather extended the roofing season in many regions and the attachment rate for our roofing components remained strong. Revenues were also positively impacted by favorable mix and continued price realization. The U.S asphalt shingle market on a volume basis was up 24% in the quarter compared to the prior year, driven by favorable seasonality from the mild start to winter and continued storm demand. Our U.S shingle volume growth trailed the market primarily due to our continued low levels of inventory throughout Q4 and outperformance versus the market in Q4 2022. EBIT was $284 million for the quarter, up $116 million versus last year. The increase was primarily due to higher volumes, positive price and favorable mix.

Manufacturing costs were favorable in the quarter and input and delivery costs continue to moderate. All of this resulted in EBIT margins of 31% and EBITDA margins of 32%. For the full year, sales increased 10% to $4 billion. Volume was higher in both shingles and components. Positive price and favorable mix also contributed to the year-over-year increase. The U.S asphalt shingle market on a volume basis was up 6% compared to the prior year, driven by higher levels of storm activity. Our U.S shingle volumes trailed the market primarily due to our low inventory levels throughout the year. However, we were able to serve more roofing demand as a result of investments in debottlenecking. for incremental capacity. For the full year, EBIT was $1.2 billion, up $343 million versus last year.

The EBIT increase was primarily due to positive price, higher volumes, input and delivery costs that moderated throughout the year and favorable mix. The resulting EBIT margins for the year were 29% and EBITDA margins were 31%. Now please turn to Slide 9 for a summary of our Insulation business. The Insulation business finished the year strong with another quarter of 20% plus EBITDA margins. Q4 revenues were $931 million, a 3% decrease from fourth quarter of last year. In technical and global, revenue was down slightly year-over-year. Positive price and favorable mix primarily in Europe, largely offset lower volumes tied to the overall weaker macro environment. North American Residential Insulation revenue was down as expected. Volumes were down as demand track closer to lagged housing starts.

Insulation EBIT for the fourth quarter was $150 million, down $3 million compared to prior year. The impact of lower volumes and planned maintenance downtime was largely offset by realization of previously announced pricing and favorable delivery cost. Overall, Insulation delivered EBIT margins of 16% and EBITDA margins of 22% in the fourth quarter. For the full year, Insulation net sales decreased 1% to $3.7 billion compared to prior year, with higher selling prices and favorable mix offset with lower volumes in both North American Residential Insulation and technical and global insulation. EBIT increased $7 million to $619 million with EBIT margins of 17% and EBITDA margins of 23% for the full year. Slide 10 provides an overview of our Composites business.

In the fourth quarter, the Composites business continue to experience the impact of the softer macro environment. Sales for the quarter were $514 million, down 13% compared to prior year. The decreased sales resulted primarily from lower volumes and lower price as we continue to see spot price pressure for our glass reinforcements products. While overall revenue was down, we continue to see growth in our downstream nonwovens and OC structural lumber businesses. EBIT for the quarter was $26 million, down $38 million from prior year. The EBIT decline was primarily due to lower volumes and associated production downtime as we maintain discipline to balance inventories with demand, which was partially offset by favorable manufacturing performance.

We continue to experience price pressure in the quarter and had slightly negative price over cost, as we saw input and delivery cost deflation. Overall, Composites delivered 5% EBIT margins and 13% EBITDA margins for the quarter. For the full year, net sales decreased 14% to $2.3 billion compared to prior year. The decreased sales resulted primarily from lower volumes with additional impact from the net impact of divestitures and acquisitions. EBIT for the year was $242 million, a decrease of $256 million from last year. The EBIT decline for the year was primarily due to lower volumes and the associated production downtime, as well as the net impact of divestitures and acquisitions. Input costs were inflationary for the year largely offset by favorable delivery cost.

Overall, Composites delivered 11% EBIT margins and 18% EBITDA margins for 2023. Moving on to Slide 11, I will discuss our full year 2024 outlook for key financial items, all of which exclude the impacts of acquisitions and divestitures which have not yet been completed. General corporate expenses are expected to range between $240 million and $250 million. Interest expense is expected to range from $70 million to $80 million. Our 2024 effective tax rate is expected to be 24% to 26% of adjusted pre-tax earnings. Finally, capital additions are expected to be approximately $550 million, which is anticipated to be in line with depreciation and amortization. Now please turn to Slide 12, and I'll turn the call back to Brian to further discuss our outlook.

Brian?

Brian Chambers: Thank you, Todd. Throughout 2023, our results demonstrated the strength of our team, the value of our products and the impact of our enterprise strategy. As we move into 2024, we are entering the year with a market that is fairly stable to where we exited 2023. Within the U.S housing market, we expect single-family new construction to improve through the year based on pent-up demand and the expectations for lower interest rates with repair remodeling investments being more product and price dependent. We expect the macro environment in Europe to continue to be challenging, while global IP is expected to grow modestly in the year. Overall for the company, we expect our performance in Q1 to result in net sales slightly below prior year while generating mid teen EBIT margins.

Now consistent with prior calls, I'll provide a more detailed business specific outlook for the first quarter. Starting with our Roofing business, we anticipate revenues will be up low single digits in the quarter. Based on the strength of the market and storm carryover demand, we expect ARMA market shipments could be up approximately 20% versus prior year, but would anticipate our volumes to trail ARMA shipments in the quarter due to our very strong performance in Q1 of last year as distributors were rebuilding inventory of OC products. We anticipate that our overall volume will be flat to slightly down as volume growth in shingles and roofing components will be more than offset by the impact from the exit of our protective packaging business within components.

As a reminder, we made the decision to exit this approximately $100 million business in the third quarter last year. So the impact of exiting will be a headwind to volume and revenues throughout most of the year. We expect to realize some carryover price, slightly favorable mix as well as modest inflation. Compared to Q1 of last year, we anticipate favorable manufacturing cost. Overall for Roofing, we anticipate EBIT margins of high 20%. Before I move on to Insulation, I want to provide an update on the long-term EBIT margin outlook for our Roofing business. Each quarter, we've been updating you on the performance of the business and the investments we've been making to strengthen our contractor and distributor partnerships, improve our operating efficiencies, and accelerate our innovation.

The result of this work has generated financial results for the business that have been running well ahead of our 20% long-term guide, demonstrating the improvements made to capitalize on strong market conditions. Based on the structural changes to improve the margin performance, we are updating the long-term EBIT margin guide for Roofing from approximately 20% to mid 20% on average. In the near-term, with current market conditions, we would expect margins to exceed this guide. Moving on to our Insulation business, we expect revenue to be down slightly versus prior year, with lower demand to be largely offset by positive price and slightly favorable mix. In technical and global, we expect revenue to be down slightly versus prior year. Favorable mix and price realization resulting from previously announced increases are expected to be more than offset by lower volumes, tied primarily to the market environment in Europe and slightly softer demand in North America.

In our North American Residential Insulation business, we anticipate volumes to be relatively flat versus prior year. For the overall Insulation business, we expect input materials to be inflationary, partially offset by favorable delivery cost. Overall, we anticipate positive, but narrowing price costs for the quarter. Given all this, we expect to generate mid teen EBIT margins for Insulation in Q1 similar to the first quarter last year. And in Composites for the first quarter, we expect results similar to what we delivered in Q4. From a market standpoint, we expect to start the year with demand trends and most of our glass reinforcements product lines similar to what we experienced in Q4. For Q1, we anticipate overall revenues to be down low to mid teens versus the first quarter of 2023 driven by volumes which are expected to be down in glass reinforcements.

Additionally, we anticipate overall pricing to step down year-over-year with glass reinforcement contracts resetting and spot price continuing to be pressured. We also expect mix to remain a headwind. Within our nonwovens business, we expect volumes to be up modestly given the strength of Roofing demand. With slightly positive price costs this contract pricing offsets anticipated inflation. Overall for the segment, we anticipate the impact of price and volume to be partially offset by favorable manufacturing costs year-over-year. And we will continue to be proactive in adjusting our production to demand. For the first quarter, we expect EBIT margins of mid single digits, similar to what we had last quarter. With that view of our businesses, I'll turn to a few enterprise items.

Over the past few years, we've made several strategic choices and operational investments to increase our capabilities and consistently deliver higher, more resilient earnings. As we look at additional opportunities to grow, we will continue to be disciplined operators, focusing on markets and product lines where we can build leading positions through our customer and channel knowledge, material science and innovation capabilities, and manufacturing and process expertise. We will also look for investments that improve our position to capitalize on key secular trends around the increased levels of upgrades being made in residential living spaces, the demand for more sustainable building solutions, and changing construction practices, creating the need for more multi-material and prefabricated systems.

In evaluating these opportunities, we will remain committed to a balanced capital allocation strategy, focused on organic growth and acquisitions that support our strategic priorities and leverage our unique operating capabilities and returning approximately 50% of free cash flow to shareholders over time through our consistently increasing dividend and ongoing share repurchases. Our team delivered outstanding results in 2023. And as we start 2024, we will continue to deliver for our customers and shareholders, while making significant strides to further strengthen Owens Corning to position as a market leader in building and construction materials. With that, we would like to open the call up for questions.

See also Top 15 Electric Bike Brands According to Reddit and 20 Most Meat Eating States Per Capita.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.