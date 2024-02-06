Owens-Corning Inc President, Roofing Gunner Smith Sells Company Shares

Owens-Corning Inc (NYSE:OC), a global company that develops and produces insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites, has reported an insider selling event. According to a recent SEC filing, the insider, President, Roofing Gunner Smith, sold 708 shares of the company on February 2, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $153.73 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $108,839.84.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,008 shares of Owens-Corning Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 15 insider sells for the company.

The market capitalization of Owens-Corning Inc stands at $13.597 billion, with the stock trading at a price-earnings ratio of 11.79. This ratio is below both the industry median of 14.94 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, indicating a lower valuation relative to its peers and its own past trading history.

On the valuation front, Owens-Corning Inc's shares are currently trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26, with a share price of $153.73 and a GF Value of $122.32. This suggests that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions can be subject to various personal financial needs or portfolio strategies and may not always indicate a bearish outlook on the company's future performance.

