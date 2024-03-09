Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Ovintiv investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.30 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.20 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Ovintiv stock has a trailing yield of around 2.4% on the current share price of US$49.46. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Ovintiv is paying out just 14% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 22% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Ovintiv earnings per share are up 6.6% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been increasing steadily and management is reinvesting almost all of the profits back into the business. This is an attractive combination, because when profits are reinvested effectively, growth can compound, with corresponding benefits for earnings and dividends in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Ovintiv's dividend payments per share have declined at 11% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. Ovintiv is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

To Sum It Up

Is Ovintiv an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Ovintiv is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Ovintiv is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. Ovintiv looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while Ovintiv looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Ovintiv you should be aware of.

