Here’s What Overshadowed Alphabet’s (GOOG) Performance

Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen Focus Growth Strategy” third quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The market turned volatile in the third quarter. In the third quarter, the fund returned 3.21% (gross) and 2.99% (net) compared to 3.19% for the Russell 1000 Growth Index and 5.89% for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.
Polen Focus Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its Q3 2024 investor letter. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), the parent company of Google, offers various platforms and services operating through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The one-month return of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was 9.39%, and its shares gained 36.16% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On November 11, 2024, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock closed at $181.97 per share with a market capitalization of $2.217 trillion.
Polen Focus Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:
"Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Amazon were also top absolute detractors. Alphabet’s better-than-expected results were overshadowed by an adverse ruling related to the U.S. Department of Justice’s (“DoJ”) anti-trust case against the company. We expected an adverse ruling and are monitoring potential remedies recommended by the DoJ and subsequently ruled on by the judge. This will likely take a few years to play out; in the meantime, we see many mitigating factors that the company can pursue to protect its competitive position and growth. We trimmed our positions in Alphabet and Microsoft by 1.5% each to fund the purchase of Oracle. They both remain top five holdings at the new weights."
