Overseas Education (SGX:RQ1) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Overseas Education (SGX:RQ1) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Overseas Education is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = S$15m ÷ (S$260m - S$35m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Thus, Overseas Education has an ROCE of 6.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Services industry average of 10.0%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Overseas Education has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Overseas Education's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Over the past five years, Overseas Education's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Overseas Education to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Bottom Line On Overseas Education's ROCE

In a nutshell, Overseas Education has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

Overseas Education does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

