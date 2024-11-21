Ottawa's GST relief and rebate measures 'all but close to the door' to jumbo BoC rate cut, says economist

Economists say Ottawa's GST relief and rebate measures announced on Thursday could result in a slower pace of rate cuts for the Bank of Canada and take a jumbo rate cut off the table for December. (REUTERS/Blair Gable) · REUTERS / Reuters

While a federal government's GST break is expected to lower inflation, some economists say the proposed tax relief and rebate measures announced on Thursday could result in a slower pace of rate cuts for the Bank of Canada and take a jumbo rate cut off the table for December.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that his government plans to temporarily lift the federal sales tax on a range of items, including toys, diapers, restaurant meals, beer and wine, from Dec. 14 to Feb. 15. The government also unveiled the "Working Canadians Rebate," which would provide Canadians who worked in 2023 and made less than $150,000 with a cheque for $250 in the spring.

Desjardins managing director and head of macro strategy Royce Mendes wrote in a note on Thursday, shortly after the federal government's announcement was released, that while the sales tax exemption would mechanically lower inflation, "the Bank of Canada will look through that type of move."

"Central bankers will be more interested with the impacts on growth and underlying price pressures," Mendes wrote, noting that the total cost of the package is estimated to be roughly $6.3 billion, adding up to about 0.2 per cent of GDP, boosting growth.

"The announcement should all but close the door to a 50 basis point cut next month," he wrote.

Scotiabank head of capital market economics Derek Holt wrote in a research note on Thursday before the announcement was officially released that the cash handouts "might marginally complicate the BoC's easing efforts if the amounts are spent", noting that Canadians are already sitting on excess savings. At the same time, the GST relief may lower inflation, he said.

"Tax cut effects would be removed from inflation, but reallocating the savings to other types of spending and spending those stimulus cheques could raise spending overall and hence — all else equal — raise inflation risk," Holt wrote.

"The price to pay may take the form of less monetary easing than would otherwise be the case, though trade tensions will also figure into the expectations for monetary policy."

Mendes and Holt each currently expect a 25 basis point cut next month.

The Bank of Canada is scheduled to issue its final interest rate decision of the year on Dec. 11. The central bank has issued four consecutive interest rate cuts since June, including a jumbo-sized 50 basis point cut in December, bringing its policy rate to 3.75 per cent. While Governor Tiff Macklem did not rule out a second 50 basis point cut at its decision in October, he said that pace and timing of cuts is going to depend on how economic data evolve.

