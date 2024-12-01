Ostrom Climate Solutions Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: CA$0.012 loss per share (vs CA$0.001 profit in 3Q 2023)

Ostrom Climate Solutions (CVE:COO) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$389.8k (down 70% from 3Q 2023).

Net loss: CA$1.27m (down from CA$57.1k profit in 3Q 2023).

CA$0.012 loss per share (down from CA$0.001 profit in 3Q 2023).

TSXV:COO Earnings and Revenue History December 1st 2024

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Ostrom Climate Solutions shares are up 25% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Ostrom Climate Solutions has 7 warning signs (and 5 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

