Is Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) Among The Best Heavy Equipment and Industrial Machinery Stocks to Buy?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Heavy Equipment and Industrial Machinery Stocks to Buy. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) stands against the other heavy equipment and industrial machinery stocks.

The industrial heavy equipment market includes machinery and tools used in construction, mining, agriculture, and industrial applications. According to 360iResearch, this sector is critically important for infrastructure development, mining operations, and large-scale agricultural productivity.

Growing infrastructural developments, rapid urbanization, and the growth of mining activities are fueling the necessity for heavy equipment. In agriculture, improved machinery efficiency remains critical for meeting global food demands. As per 360iResearch, market growth continues to be influenced by technological advancements like automation, loT integration, and sustainability trends focusing on fuel-efficient and electrically powered machinery.

Growth Drivers for the Heavy Equipment Market

Research Nester believes that the autonomous heavy equipment market was worth more than US$11.43 million in 2024 and should surpass US$26.56 million by 2037. The primary growth driver for the rapid expansion is the strong growth projected in the construction industry. The growth in the building and construction industry is aligned with the demand for heavy equipment.

Market experts opine that growth in the construction industry is expected to stem from lower interest rates in 2025. The types of heavy equipment that are used in the construction industry include earthmoving equipment, and material construction industry, among others.

READ ALSO: 7 Best Stocks to Buy For Long-Term and 8 Cheap Jim Cramer Stocks to Invest In.

Key Trends to Look Out For in 2025

As per Stumble Forward, the industrial machinery landscape has been witnessing a massive transformation. Technological advancements are taking place at a rapid pace, with manufacturers adopting cutting-edge tools and processes to beat the competition. Increased automation and robotics, Al integration, green manufacturing, and 3D printing for customization are the key trends likely to drive growth for the industrial machinery industry in 2025.

Automation in industrial machinery tends to reduce the chances of human error and supports streamlining production. Robots, together with machine learning, are being employed to inspect, assemble, and even pack goods. Stumble Forward went on to add that Al-powered systems can predict equipment failures, reducing unexpected costly repairs. This predictive maintenance technology should continue to help industries save thousands of dollars in repair costs.

Story Continues