Oshkosh Corp (OSK): The Under-The-Radar AI Player That Could Surprise At CES 2025

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) may not be the first company to come to mind when speaking of state-of-the-art Autonomy and AI tech, but as it prepares to appear at the CES 2025 show in Las Vegas, it could be a company to watch out for. Oshkosh is targeting tech-powered inventions that will change safety, productivity, and sustainability in the industrial and mobility sectors by investing in electrification, artificial intelligence, autonomy, and connectivity.

Oshkosh Corporation is a company specializing in industrial technology. It manufactures and designs a large number of special vehicles and vehicle bodies. Based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, it is distinct from other companies due to its ability to produce vehicles built for specific needs, particularly defense, fire departments, construction, and access equipment. With an engineering-centric approach, Oshkosh encompasses a wide range of products that are tailored to the needs of the users.

Among the core offerings of the emerging firm are aerial work platforms, telehandlers, tactical trucks, snow removal equipment, refuse collection vehicles, and concrete mixers. The corporation gets its revenues from the sale of these distinct vehicles and equipment, as well as aftermarket services, including maintenance and parts.

Oshkosh is known for its numerous contracts that mainly come from the federal government like the U.S. military, various construction contractors, and businesses that rent its equipment. Thus, it strives to offer effective yet cost-efficient solutions for different industries throughout the world.

At CES 2025, the company will showcase innovative solutions for airport ground and gate operations, thereby demonstrating the application of AI and advanced analytics in real-life scenarios. During its debut, OSK will also showcase its Pratt Miller Motorsports racecar, illustrating how it is the driving force of technological innovation. Jay Iyengar, the Chief Technology and Strategic Sourcing Officer, will take the stage to provide some insights on the blend of cobots, robots, and humans in the manufacturing sector, showing Oshkosh’s advantage in merging top-notch tech with actual applications.

Although the company has recently experienced a decline in its share price, it does not affect the company’s longer-term capabilities. AI, robotics, and high-tech analytics are the enterprise’s main areas of focus, guaranteeing a bright future. Oshkosh’s first exposure at CES and the promised demonstration of these capabilities are bound to make it a very attractive company for customers, hackers, and investors. Until now only a few have noticed this niche tech company as the 2025 tech programs map. It could be a stock to get in while no one has their eyes on it.

