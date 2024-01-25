Advertisement
Orsted, Eversource submit revised proposal for Sunrise Wind in NY auction

Reuters

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted and Eversource have submitted a new proposal for Sunrise Wind in response to New York's latest offshore wind solicitation, the Danish renewable energy firm said in a statement on Thursday. Sunrise Wind is a 924 MW offshore wind farm which would deliver power to New York and is expected to be completed by 2026, Orsted said. (Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)