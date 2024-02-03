Orion Group Holdings' (NYSE:ORN) investors will be pleased with their stellar 106% return over the last year

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! Take, for example Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Its share price is already up an impressive 106% in the last twelve months. On top of that, the share price is up 34% in about a quarter. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 1.9% higher than it was three years ago.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Orion Group Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Orion Group Holdings actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 1.1%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 106%. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Orion Group Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 106% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 9% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Orion Group Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Orion Group Holdings .

