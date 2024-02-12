Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Analysts Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts Substantially

One thing we could say about the analysts on Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Orion Energy Systems' twin analysts is for revenues of US$105m in 2025 which - if met - would reflect a major 22% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 42% to US$0.33 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$127m and losses of US$0.17 per share in 2025. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

See our latest analysis for Orion Energy Systems

The consensus price target fell 44% to US$2.50, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Orion Energy Systems' valuation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Orion Energy Systems' past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Orion Energy Systems is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 17% annualised growth until the end of 2025. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 3.4% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.0% per year. So it looks like Orion Energy Systems is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious cut to next year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Orion Energy Systems.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2026, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.