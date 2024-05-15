Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Growth ...

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $146 million at the end of the first quarter.

Net Cash Burn Guidance: Between $55 million and $65 million for 2024.

First Quarter Revenue: $6.8 million, a significant increase from $1.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Annual Revenue Forecast for Caps and Closures: Between $45 million and $65 million at full capacity.

Revenue Guidance for 2024: Between $25 million and $35 million.

Release Date: May 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) reaffirmed its path to profitability, emphasizing strong financial management and sufficient cash runway to avoid equity capital raise.

The company reported a substantial increase in first quarter revenue to $6.8 million, up from $1.7 million in the prior year, aligning with their financial guidance.

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) is making significant progress in its caps and closures business, expecting to generate revenue within the next nine months with a promising growth trajectory.

The company has successfully completed a capping trial on a commercial bottling line, demonstrating the effectiveness of their PET caps in real-world applications.

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) continues to engage with potential strategic partners for the scale-up of its biomass conversion technology, aiming to develop high-value applications that could generate near-term revenue.

Negative Points

The company anticipates a net cash burn of between $55 million and $65 million for 2024, indicating ongoing significant expenditures.

Despite advancements, the scale-up and commercialization of new technologies such as the caps and closures still pose operational and financial risks.

The need for additional high throughput caps production lines to meet expected demand suggests substantial future capital expenditures.

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) is still in the process of navigating regulatory and market challenges for its innovative products, which could affect the speed and success of market penetration.

The company's reliance on achieving technological milestones and market acceptance of new products introduces uncertainty in their revenue forecasts and profitability timelines.

Story continues

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the financing strategy for the cap and closure lines, ensuring it doesn't significantly impact the cash burn? A: Matthew Plavan, CFO of Origin Materials, confirmed that the financing for the cap and closure lines is primarily through equipment financing, which will not significantly impact the company's cash burn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Q: What progress has been made regarding government funding in the U.S., and how does this relate to the funds received from the Canadian government? A: Matthew Plavan explained that the $8 million received from the Canadian government is linked to the construction of LM. one and comes with a generous debt servicing condition. In the U.S., Origin is pursuing Title 17 funds to assist in the ramp-up of caps and closures, with potential funding expected to take at least a year to materialize.

Q: How many manufacturing lines are required to achieve the $45 million to $65 million revenue target from caps and closures, and what is the strategy regarding owning versus licensing the technology? A: John Bissell, Co-CEO, indicated that the exact number of lines is not disclosed for commercial reasons but confirmed it's more than one or two but not dozens. He also mentioned the strategy includes a mix of owning the technology and potentially licensing it to existing players in the industry.

Q: Can you discuss the potential market share for Origin's caps business and the linkage between Origin one's production and the caps business? A: John Bissell clarified that the caps business does not require material from Origin one, allowing it to scale independently. He expressed optimism about being supply-limited due to strong market demand, indicating significant growth potential in the $65 billion market for caps and closures.

Q: What actions are being taken to address the potential NASDAQ delisting related to the stock price? A: Matthew Plavan outlined the grace periods provided by NASDAQ and mentioned that Origin is close to regaining compliance by maintaining a stock price above $1 for the required duration. He emphasized the focus on organic growth through the caps and closures business to stabilize the stock price.

Q: Are there other technologies like the caps business with near-term revenue potential being developed at Origin? A: Rich Riley, Co-CEO, highlighted that Origin is developing several initiatives with characteristics similar to the caps business, such as high differentiation, large markets, and high margins. These are managed thoughtfully with announcements planned as appropriate.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

