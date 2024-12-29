Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OFI) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OFI) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.3% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.
Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.
View our latest analysis for Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad
How Is ROE Calculated?
ROE can be calculated by using the formula:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad is:
16% = RM42m ÷ RM270m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).
The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.16.
What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?
We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.
A Side By Side comparison of Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE
To begin with, Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.2% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's exceptional 28% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.
Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 19% in the same period, which is great to see.
Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.
Is Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?
Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 37% (where it is retaining 63% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.
Besides, Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.
Conclusion
In total, we are pretty happy with Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.