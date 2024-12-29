Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OFI) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OFI) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.3% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad is:

16% = RM42m ÷ RM270m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.16.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To begin with, Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.2% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's exceptional 28% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 19% in the same period, which is great to see.

