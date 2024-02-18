Can Orient Telecoms Plc's (LON:ORNT) Stock Catch Up to Strong Fundamentals?

It is easy to overlook Orient Telecoms' (LON:ORNT) given its unimpressive and roughly flat price performance over the past week. However, its fundamentals look pretty strong which means that its price could rise in the future as markets usually follow the long-term financial performance of a business. Specifically, we decided to study Orient Telecoms' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Orient Telecoms is:

16% = UK£86k ÷ UK£549k (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Orient Telecoms' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, Orient Telecoms' ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 65% seen over the past five years by Orient Telecoms. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Orient Telecoms' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 15%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Orient Telecoms is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Orient Telecoms Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Orient Telecoms doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Orient Telecoms' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Orient Telecoms.

