Orexo AB (ORXOY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Growth ...

Total Revenue: Approximately 136 million SEK for Q3.

Suboxone US Commercial Revenue: 131 million SEK, down 6.7% year-over-year.

Gross Margin: Maintained at 86% from last year.

Operating Expenses: Decreased by 15% compared to last year.

EBITDA: Marginally negative at 0.7 million SEK for Q3; positive 20 million SEK for the first nine months.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: 115 million SEK at the end of Q3, a decrease of 25 million SEK from Q2.

US Commercial Segment Contribution: 25 million SEK, with a margin of 19.3%.

Inventory Destocking Effect: Negative impact of almost 8 million SEK on net revenues.

FX Impact on EBIT: Negative 8 million SEK due to a weaker USD.

Interest Expenses: 13.7 million SEK for the new bond loan, 3.6 million SEK higher than last year.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Orexo AB (ORXOY) reported stabilization in subsoil demand, particularly in the commercial segment, which is more profitable than Medicaid and Medicare.

The company has seen a 22% growth in the commercial segment year-over-year, indicating strong market performance.

Orexo AB (ORXOY) maintains a high gross margin of 86%, showcasing efficient cost management.

The company is optimistic about the potential approval and market launch of OX 124, despite current delays.

Orexo AB (ORXOY) is actively engaged in feasibility projects and partnerships, particularly around the Aor Fox platform, which shows promising opportunities for future growth.

Negative Points

Orexo AB (ORXOY) faced setbacks with the FDA approval process for OX 124, requiring additional tests and manufacturing, leading to delays.

The company experienced a decline in net revenues by 11.4% quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to inventory destocking and unfavorable FX rates.

Legal expenses related to ongoing investigations and patent disputes have impacted financial performance.

The company reported a marginally negative EBITDA for the third quarter, influenced by lower net revenues and legal costs.

There is uncertainty around the timeline for OX 124 approval, as it depends on FDA's requirements for additional stability data.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide details about the upcoming meeting with the FDA regarding OX 124 and its impact on the refiling timeline? A: The meeting with the FDA will address the complete response letter we received. We aim to clarify the data requirements needed before we can submit complementary data. The timeline for submission will depend on the extent of testing required, particularly regarding stability data. We expect to conduct manufacturing early next year, with testing following in the second quarter. The FDA's decision on review time will also affect the timeline.

