‘Our ordinary Fords, 2CVs and Golfs should be taxed like classic cars’

Siôn Hudson estimates his 10-strong fleet costs about £500 a month to maintain - Andrew Fox

What makes a car a classic? Ask any enthusiast and you’ll elicit a furrowed brow, the sucking of air through teeth, a long sigh – or all of the above. It is, in short, subjective.

Ask the Government, though, and it will tell you it’s very simple. If a car is 40 years old or more, it’s classed as historic for the purposes of vehicle excise duty (VED) and is therefore exempt.

But some car owners say that it excludes them and their motor. Some of the finest “classic” cars are little more than 20 years old – for example, the first-generation Ford Focus, the original Audi TT or early incarnations of the Renaultsport Clio. Many others sit within the 20 to 40-year-old age bracket: the Saab 900 Turbo for example, or the Mercedes-Benz 190, not to mention countless Ford Escorts and Fiestas, for years some of the UK’s best-loved cars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of people have signed a petition that’s been submitted to Parliament suggesting that VED should be reduced for cars aged between 20 and 40 years old, too – if not exempting them entirely, then at least giving them a preferential rate.

That would benefit owners and collectors of modern classics like Ian Seabrook. He is co-founder of the Rustival car show, which aims to bring together owners of classic cars of all shapes, sizes and – crucially – ages.

His eclectic fleet currently consists of eight cars, ranging from a 1972 AC Invacar to a 2001 Ford Fairmont, and including his beloved 1986 Citroën 2CV, nicknamed Elly, for which he paid £450 back in 2000.

Ian Seabrook, founder of Rustival car show, is an avid collector of modern classics - Jay William

“Like anything, the classic car world is driven by nostalgia,” he says. “We’ve now got a generation of car fans who are huge into the eighties, nineties, and even noughties classics. They’re not driving them every day, they’re keeping them in lovely condition, they’re taking them to shows… They are, absolutely, cherished classics. These are the cars they remember, and it’s where their interest lies.”

Seabrook is in favour of the proposals to rethink tax on modern classics. “Even just a reduced amount,” he adds. “Most of my cars are in the smaller category, below 1,549cc – but even so, that’s now £210 a year [in VED].

Story continues

“Across all of them, it really adds up – I’ve no choice but to keep some of them off the road. If every car was taxed, it’d be getting on for £2,000 a year, just on tax.

“It does feel unfair. My 2CV, for example, is doing around 2,000 miles a year. But you can have some modern SUV, which is cheap on tax, but they’re doing 10, maybe 20,000 miles a year in it, and putting out a lot more pollution than I am with my little old car.”

Seabrook isn’t alone. Siôn Hudson’s collection of 10 cars straddles the 40-year-old threshold, ranging from a £250 2002 Ford Focus to a 1983 Austin Metro he estimates is worth around £6,000.

He reckons he spends about £500 a month maintaining his fleet, and given some of them are VED exempt, it’s harder to justify using those of his cars that aren’t. “My 1982 Volvo 240 has languished for a few years, simply because it’s big and thirsty, and until very recently, it used to cost £345 a year to tax.

“Similarly, I’ve got a friend who’s got a Ford Focus ST170, which is absolutely a future classic, but he’s basically taxing it for a month at a time to use it, and then un-taxing it, because it costs more than £400 a year.

Hudson rails against the idea that modern cars can’t be classics. “The world moves on. The cars that I like are just starting to become tax exempt, but I’m nearly 40.

“In the same way, if you’re 23, what’s going to interest you are things that were around in the late nineties, early 2000s – things that are 25-ish now. And they’re being thrown away, not preserved.”

It was not always the case. Vehicles that were 25 years old were once eligible for exemption from VED on a rolling basis until 1997, when the Government froze the cut-off date at January 1 1973. In 2014, the Conservatives re-introduced a rolling age limit with the current 40-year threshold. Were the original system still in place today, any car registered before 1998 would now be exempt.

Those behind the petition argue that it will enable younger enthusiasts to join in and save the cars they love from the scrapheap, encouraging more young petrolheads to follow Katie Bushell’s lead.

A commercial vehicle technician by day, Bushell owns a fleet of three classics, of which her 1990 Volkswagen Scirocco is her pride and joy. But in her garage at home she’s busy rebuilding a classic Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Bushell's collection includes a Volkswagen Scirocco, an Audi 100 and a Volkswagen Golf GTI - Asadour Guzelian

It’s likely to be worth around £10,000 when complete – but it’ll also cost nearly £400 a year to tax, as will her two other cars. In total, she reckons her fleet costs her around £300 a month to run.

“My neighbour’s son bought the Golf in 2007 and it was his everyday car,” she explains. “And then in around 2010, it was broken into, and he couldn’t afford to fix it. So it just ended up being parked on his mum and dad’s drive for years.

“As a teenager, I used to wish I could own it. Then in around 2019, he decided he was going to fix it up, and took it to bits. But he realised that he just didn’t have it in him anymore, so he asked if I wanted it. I couldn’t say no.”

After Bushell restores her classic Volkswagen Golf GTI it will likely be worth around £10,000 - Asadour Guzelian

Without people to preserve them, the fear is that we risk losing large numbers of cars that are a huge part of our history. “They are cars that only recently you felt like you saw every day on the road,” she says. “And then all of a sudden they just disappeared. You never even noticed until you saw one again.”

But nostalgia isn’t the only appeal of cars like these. “My other car is a 1990 Audi 100 Avant,” she says. “It’s a great car to go shopping in, and my dad even uses it for work every now and then.

“And even the Scirocco is really practical. The boot’s massive, and it’s quite good on fuel. And that’s one of the things, is that they’re quite easy to get along with. They’re easy to drive, they’re easy to work on. They feel special, but they also don’t feel too detached from the modern stuff.”

The Volkswagen Scirocco 'feels special but not too detached from the modern stuff' - Asadour Guzelian

Even if you accept that cars like these are classics, should they be eligible for tax breaks? After all, classic cars are an expensive hobby; if you can’t afford to join in, then that’s surely just tough luck.

But the classic car industry contributes £8.6bn to the economy each year, according to an independent report carried out by the Centre for Business and Economic Research in 2020, and employs as many people all the UK’s ports.

Younger enthusiasts are becoming fewer and further between, largely because the modern classics they are interested in, while relatively affordable to buy, are costly to run – not least because of the relatively high tax rates to which they are subject.

Given that older cars, which are currently tax-exempt, are usually more expensive to buy, that leaves younger fans unable to take part and nobody to replace older enthusiasts when they give up driving – putting the entire industry at risk.

“When I got into the 2CV scene 25 years ago, everyone had them,” says Seabrook. “They were cheap, so you could afford to buy them when you were young. I bought my first one at 18 years old.

“But now people of that sort of age are struggling to buy them, struggling to insure them, struggling to tax them. So they’re not bothering.

“And if we don’t get that next generation in – well, we’re screwed.”