Orange to cut 35 jobs at its video services unit in France

By Gianluca Lo Nostro

(Reuters) - French telecoms operator Orange said on Friday it would cut 35 jobs in France at its video services and pay TV subsidiary Viaccess-Orca as part of an ongoing restructuring plan.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Last year Orange launched a new strategic plan - the first under CEO Christel Heydemann - called "Lead the future", aimed at consolidating its digital services while at the same time launching a cost-optimisation programme at its business services segment.

In 2023, the group said it would cut around 700 jobs at its Orange Business unit, but put the plan temporarily on hold last December.

KEY QUOTES

"A recovery plan (within Viaccess-Orca) is currently being implemented. This plan has several elements, including a plan to adjust our workforce, resulting in a proposed redundancy plan in France involving 35 job cuts," an Orange spokesperson told Reuters.

The plan is currently being discussed with Orange's employee representative bodies, he added.

CONTEXT

Viaccess-Orca is one of the largest conditional access (CA) system providers in the world, serving more than 100 customers worldwide such as Vivendi's Canal+, Paramount and Sky.

With rising competition from online platforms and illegal streaming weighing on the number of subscribers, the pay TV market is declining all across Europe, prompting companies to hike prices and reduce their headcount.

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Susan Fenton)