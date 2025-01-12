Oracle Corporation's (NYSE:ORCL) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 74% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Oracle is US$269 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Oracle's US$155 share price signals that it might be 43% undervalued

The US$197 analyst price target for ORCL is 27% less than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$7.57b US$11.6b US$16.1b US$23.6b US$31.2b US$37.1b US$42.3b US$46.7b US$50.6b US$53.8b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x18 Analyst x17 Analyst x11 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 18.79% Est @ 13.94% Est @ 10.54% Est @ 8.16% Est @ 6.50% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.5% US$7.0k US$10.0k US$13.0k US$17.7k US$21.8k US$24.1k US$25.5k US$26.3k US$26.4k US$26.2k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$198b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.5%.

