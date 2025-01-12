Oracle Corporation's (NYSE:ORCL) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 74% Above Its Share Price

In This Article:
The projected fair value for Oracle is US$269 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
Oracle's US$155 share price signals that it might be 43% undervalued
The US$197 analyst price target for ORCL is 27% less than our estimate of fair value
In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.
What's The Estimated Valuation?
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
US$7.57b
|
US$11.6b
|
US$16.1b
|
US$23.6b
|
US$31.2b
|
US$37.1b
|
US$42.3b
|
US$46.7b
|
US$50.6b
|
US$53.8b
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x18
|
Analyst x17
|
Analyst x11
|
Analyst x3
|
Analyst x2
|
Est @ 18.79%
|
Est @ 13.94%
|
Est @ 10.54%
|
Est @ 8.16%
|
Est @ 6.50%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.5%
|
US$7.0k
|
US$10.0k
|
US$13.0k
|
US$17.7k
|
US$21.8k
|
US$24.1k
|
US$25.5k
|
US$26.3k
|
US$26.4k
|
US$26.2k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$198b
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.5%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$54b× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (7.5%– 2.6%) = US$1.1t
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$1.1t÷ ( 1 + 7.5%)10= US$555b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$753b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$155, the company appears quite undervalued at a 43% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
Important Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Oracle as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.176. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Oracle
Strength
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded its 5-year average.
Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Software industry.
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Software market.
Opportunity
Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.
Looking Ahead:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Oracle, we've compiled three fundamental elements you should assess:
Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Oracle .
Future Earnings: How does ORCL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!
