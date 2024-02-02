Should You Like Oracle Corporation’s (ORCL) Strategy And Position in Generative AI Workloads?

Madison Investments, an investment advisor, released its “Madison Sustainable Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, equity markets ended the year on a high note, with the S&P 500 achieving an 11.7% increase. This brought the full-year return to 26.3%. The Fund (Class Y) returned 18.0% for the year, but had a Q4 return of 11.9%, trailing the S&P 500. The fourth quarter's strength can be attributed to the yield curve's downward shift. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Madison Sustainable Equity Fund featured stocks such as Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) provides products and services for enterprise information technology environments. On February 1, 2024, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) stock closed at $115.53 per share. The one-month return of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) was 12.46%, and its shares gained 28.91% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has a market capitalization of $317.583 billion.

Madison Sustainable Equity Fund stated the following regarding Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) reported a disappointing second quarter due to supply constraints. Cloud revenue was below expectations as Oracle made planning decisions to accommodate some large-scale Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) clients that take longer to bring online. We continue to believe that Oracle has a unique position in Generative AI workloads and continue to like its position and strategy."

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is in 29th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 88 hedge fund portfolios held Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) at the end of third quarter which was 84 in the previous quarter.

