Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Leads AI Infrastructure with Record Growth

We recently published a list of Jefferies’ Top Crowded Software Long Positions: Top 10 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) stands against other Jefferies’ top crowded software long positions' stocks.

After the post-pandemic rush and the subsequent inflation and glut-driven crash experienced by technology stocks, the sector is now fully bathing in the tailwinds and headwinds generated by artificial intelligence. Yet, unlike the pandemic, inflation, and interest rate-driven effects, AI has grown the addressable market for technology companies and shaken up several of them as well.

Within technology, one sector that has been shaken by AI is the software industry. Before AI, software firms were content with generating stable subscription-driven recurring revenue, but with AI, investors are not only focused on their ability to deliver AI products and monetize them but also on the fact that the firms themselves might be made redundant because of the new technology.

Nowhere else is the latter effect clearer than on software as a service (SaaS) stocks. These stocks offer software products on a subscription basis, and their narrative is based on their ability to deliver technologically complex products that businesses are unwilling to develop because of costs. The impact that AI has made on the SaaS sector is driven by the opinion that as AI enables users to easily create their software, several SaaS companies might not be needed in the business world.

To understand how AI has impacted software stocks, consider data from hedge fund Coatue Management. It shows that booming AI interest has led to software stocks taking the back seat as semiconductor stocks bask in investor attention. During the SaaS peak of 2022, the difference between the returns offered by a SaaS stock index and the semiconductor index were at their highest for the past decade. But, as of June 2024, the difference between the semi and the SaaS index is at the highest for the past decade in a 180-degree paradigm shift driven by AI.

These returns have also been driven by the beefy margins delivered by the semiconductor firms. Margins are a key valuation driver of SaaS stocks, and one popular valuation tool among investors is the Rule of 40. This rule sums up a SaaS stock’s revenue growth rate and profit or operating margin and checks whether the new value is greater than 40. As a result, margins play a key role in SaaS valuation, as a 40% or higher margin means that the firm can get away with little to no growth.

