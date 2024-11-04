Is There An Opportunity With Videndum Plc's (LON:VID) 42% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Videndum's estimated fair value is UK£4.85 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Videndum is estimated to be 42% undervalued based on current share price of UK£2.82

The UK£3.98 analyst price target for VID is 18% less than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Videndum Plc (LON:VID) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Videndum

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£11.5m UK£19.4m UK£26.0m UK£32.2m UK£37.9m UK£42.7m UK£46.8m UK£50.2m UK£53.0m UK£55.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 33.63% Est @ 24.12% Est @ 17.46% Est @ 12.80% Est @ 9.54% Est @ 7.26% Est @ 5.66% Est @ 4.54% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 10% UK£10.4 UK£16.0 UK£19.4 UK£21.8 UK£23.2 UK£23.7 UK£23.5 UK£22.9 UK£21.9 UK£20.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£204m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10%.

Story Continues