Is There An Opportunity With Videndum Plc's (LON:VID) 42% Undervaluation?

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Videndum Plc (LON:VID) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Crunching The Numbers
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (£, Millions)
|
UK£11.5m
|
UK£19.4m
|
UK£26.0m
|
UK£32.2m
|
UK£37.9m
|
UK£42.7m
|
UK£46.8m
|
UK£50.2m
|
UK£53.0m
|
UK£55.4m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x3
|
Analyst x3
|
Est @ 33.63%
|
Est @ 24.12%
|
Est @ 17.46%
|
Est @ 12.80%
|
Est @ 9.54%
|
Est @ 7.26%
|
Est @ 5.66%
|
Est @ 4.54%
|
Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 10%
|
UK£10.4
|
UK£16.0
|
UK£19.4
|
UK£21.8
|
UK£23.2
|
UK£23.7
|
UK£23.5
|
UK£22.9
|
UK£21.9
|
UK£20.8
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£204m
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£55m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (10%– 1.9%) = UK£675m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£675m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= UK£253m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£457m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£2.8, the company appears quite good value at a 42% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
Important Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Videndum as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.727. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Videndum
Strength
-
Net debt to equity ratio below 40%.
Weakness
-
Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.
Opportunity
-
Expected to breakeven next year.
-
Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.
-
Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.
-
Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.
Threat
-
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.