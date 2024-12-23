Is There An Opportunity With Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:THR) 32% Undervaluation?

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
The projected fair value for Thermon Group Holdings is US$42.38 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
Thermon Group Holdings' US$28.71 share price signals that it might be 32% undervalued
-
The US$35.00 analyst price target for THR is 17% less than our estimate of fair value
Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Check out our latest analysis for Thermon Group Holdings
Crunching The Numbers
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
US$51.9m
|
US$72.2m
|
US$74.8m
|
US$77.3m
|
US$79.7m
|
US$82.0m
|
US$84.4m
|
US$86.7m
|
US$89.1m
|
US$91.5m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 3.60%
|
Est @ 3.30%
|
Est @ 3.10%
|
Est @ 2.96%
|
Est @ 2.85%
|
Est @ 2.78%
|
Est @ 2.74%
|
Est @ 2.70%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6%
|
US$48.2
|
US$62.3
|
US$60.0
|
US$57.6
|
US$55.2
|
US$52.8
|
US$50.5
|
US$48.2
|
US$46.0
|
US$43.9
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$525m
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.6%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$91m× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (7.6%– 2.6%) = US$1.9b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$1.9b÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= US$903m
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$1.4b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$28.7, the company appears quite undervalued at a 32% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
The Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Thermon Group Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.212. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Thermon Group Holdings
Strength
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
Weakness
-
Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Electrical industry.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.
-
Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.
Threat
-
Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.
Next Steps:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Thermon Group Holdings, there are three essential items you should explore:
-
Financial Health: Does THR have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk.
-
Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for THR's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.
-
Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!
PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NYSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.