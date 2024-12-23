Is There An Opportunity With Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:THR) 32% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Thermon Group Holdings is US$42.38 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Thermon Group Holdings' US$28.71 share price signals that it might be 32% undervalued

The US$35.00 analyst price target for THR is 17% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Thermon Group Holdings

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$51.9m US$72.2m US$74.8m US$77.3m US$79.7m US$82.0m US$84.4m US$86.7m US$89.1m US$91.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.60% Est @ 3.30% Est @ 3.10% Est @ 2.96% Est @ 2.85% Est @ 2.78% Est @ 2.74% Est @ 2.70% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6% US$48.2 US$62.3 US$60.0 US$57.6 US$55.2 US$52.8 US$50.5 US$48.2 US$46.0 US$43.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$525m

Story Continues