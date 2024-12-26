Is There An Opportunity With Teck Resources Limited's (TSE:TECK.B) 40% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Teck Resources is CA$98.76 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Teck Resources is estimated to be 40% undervalued based on current share price of CA$59.33

Our fair value estimate is 34% higher than Teck Resources' analyst price target of CA$73.78

Does the December share price for Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.B) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$1.60b CA$2.45b CA$2.79b CA$2.83b CA$2.88b CA$2.93b CA$2.99b CA$3.05b CA$3.12b CA$3.19b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 1.70% Est @ 1.87% Est @ 1.99% Est @ 2.08% Est @ 2.13% Est @ 2.17% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% CA$1.5k CA$2.1k CA$2.3k CA$2.1k CA$2.0k CA$1.9k CA$1.8k CA$1.7k CA$1.7k CA$1.6k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$19b

