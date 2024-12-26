Is There An Opportunity With Teck Resources Limited's (TSE:TECK.B) 40% Undervaluation?

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
The projected fair value for Teck Resources is CA$98.76 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
Teck Resources is estimated to be 40% undervalued based on current share price of CA$59.33
-
Our fair value estimate is 34% higher than Teck Resources' analyst price target of CA$73.78
Does the December share price for Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.B) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
What's The Estimated Valuation?
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (CA$, Millions)
|
CA$1.60b
|
CA$2.45b
|
CA$2.79b
|
CA$2.83b
|
CA$2.88b
|
CA$2.93b
|
CA$2.99b
|
CA$3.05b
|
CA$3.12b
|
CA$3.19b
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x6
|
Analyst x4
|
Analyst x3
|
Analyst x2
|
Est @ 1.70%
|
Est @ 1.87%
|
Est @ 1.99%
|
Est @ 2.08%
|
Est @ 2.13%
|
Est @ 2.17%
|
Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3%
|
CA$1.5k
|
CA$2.1k
|
CA$2.3k
|
CA$2.1k
|
CA$2.0k
|
CA$1.9k
|
CA$1.8k
|
CA$1.7k
|
CA$1.7k
|
CA$1.6k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$19b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.3%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$3.2b× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (7.3%– 2.3%) = CA$64b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$64b÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= CA$32b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$51b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$59.3, the company appears quite good value at a 40% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
Important Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Teck Resources as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.226. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Teck Resources
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
Weakness
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Metals and Mining market.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.
-
Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.
Threat
-
Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.
-
Annual revenue is expected to decline over the next 3 years.
Moving On:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Teck Resources, we've put together three fundamental aspects you should explore:
-
Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Teck Resources .
-
Future Earnings: How does TECK.B's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
-
Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!
