Is There An Opportunity With Taylor Morrison Home Corporation's (NYSE:TMHC) 24% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Taylor Morrison Home fair value estimate is US$91.96

Taylor Morrison Home is estimated to be 24% undervalued based on current share price of US$70.02

Analyst price target for TMHC is US$83.15 which is 9.6% below our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Taylor Morrison Home

Is Taylor Morrison Home Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$780.2m US$711.3m US$674.6m US$655.5m US$647.7m US$647.3m US$652.2m US$660.7m US$672.0m US$685.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ -5.17% Est @ -2.83% Est @ -1.20% Est @ -0.05% Est @ 0.75% Est @ 1.31% Est @ 1.70% Est @ 1.98% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.7% US$718 US$602 US$526 US$470 US$427 US$393 US$364 US$340 US$318 US$298

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$4.5b

Story Continues