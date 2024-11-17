Is There An Opportunity With Taylor Morrison Home Corporation's (NYSE:TMHC) 24% Undervaluation?

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Taylor Morrison Home fair value estimate is US$91.96
-
Taylor Morrison Home is estimated to be 24% undervalued based on current share price of US$70.02
-
Analyst price target for TMHC is US$83.15 which is 9.6% below our fair value estimate
Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Check out our latest analysis for Taylor Morrison Home
Is Taylor Morrison Home Fairly Valued?
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
US$780.2m
|
US$711.3m
|
US$674.6m
|
US$655.5m
|
US$647.7m
|
US$647.3m
|
US$652.2m
|
US$660.7m
|
US$672.0m
|
US$685.3m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x3
|
Analyst x3
|
Est @ -5.17%
|
Est @ -2.83%
|
Est @ -1.20%
|
Est @ -0.05%
|
Est @ 0.75%
|
Est @ 1.31%
|
Est @ 1.70%
|
Est @ 1.98%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.7%
|
US$718
|
US$602
|
US$526
|
US$470
|
US$427
|
US$393
|
US$364
|
US$340
|
US$318
|
US$298
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$4.5b
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.7%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$685m× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (8.7%– 2.6%) = US$12b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$12b÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)10= US$5.1b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$9.5b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$70.0, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 24% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
The Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Taylor Morrison Home as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.469. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Taylor Morrison Home
Strength
-
Debt is well covered by earnings.
Weakness
-
Earnings declined over the past year.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.
-
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
-
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.
Moving On:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Taylor Morrison Home, we've put together three additional items you should consider:
-
Risks: Take risks, for example - Taylor Morrison Home has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.
-
Future Earnings: How does TMHC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
-
Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!
PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NYSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.