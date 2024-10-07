Is There An Opportunity With PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad's (KLSE:PCHEM) 28% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad is RM8.10 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM5.80 suggests PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad is potentially 28% undervalued

Analyst price target for PCHEM is RM5.79 which is 29% below our fair value estimate

Does the October share price for PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (KLSE:PCHEM) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM3.36b RM3.58b RM3.77b RM3.94b RM4.12b RM4.28b RM4.45b RM4.62b RM4.80b RM4.97b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Est @ 5.14% Est @ 4.67% Est @ 4.33% Est @ 4.10% Est @ 3.93% Est @ 3.82% Est @ 3.74% Est @ 3.68% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.1% RM3.1k RM3.0k RM2.9k RM2.8k RM2.7k RM2.5k RM2.4k RM2.3k RM2.2k RM2.1k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM26b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM5.0b× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.1%– 3.6%) = RM93b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM93b÷ ( 1 + 9.1%)10= RM39b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM65b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM5.8, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 28% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.995. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Chemicals market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, we've compiled three additional factors you should further research:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 1 warning sign for PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does PCHEM's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

