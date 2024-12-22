Is There An Opportunity With Lindsay Corporation's (NYSE:LNN) 23% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Lindsay's estimated fair value is US$160 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$123 suggests Lindsay is potentially 23% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 21% higher than Lindsay's analyst price target of US$132

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Lindsay

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$58.2m US$75.7m US$67.7m US$76.6m US$80.8m US$84.6m US$88.0m US$91.2m US$94.2m US$97.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 5.54% Est @ 4.66% Est @ 4.05% Est @ 3.62% Est @ 3.32% Est @ 3.11% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9% US$54.4 US$66.2 US$55.4 US$58.6 US$57.8 US$56.6 US$55.0 US$53.3 US$51.5 US$49.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$559m

Story Continues