Is There An Opportunity With Lindsay Corporation's (NYSE:LNN) 23% Undervaluation?

Key Insights
-
Lindsay's estimated fair value is US$160 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
Current share price of US$123 suggests Lindsay is potentially 23% undervalued
-
Our fair value estimate is 21% higher than Lindsay's analyst price target of US$132
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Crunching The Numbers
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
US$58.2m
|
US$75.7m
|
US$67.7m
|
US$76.6m
|
US$80.8m
|
US$84.6m
|
US$88.0m
|
US$91.2m
|
US$94.2m
|
US$97.2m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 5.54%
|
Est @ 4.66%
|
Est @ 4.05%
|
Est @ 3.62%
|
Est @ 3.32%
|
Est @ 3.11%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9%
|
US$54.4
|
US$66.2
|
US$55.4
|
US$58.6
|
US$57.8
|
US$56.6
|
US$55.0
|
US$53.3
|
US$51.5
|
US$49.7
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$559m
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.9%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$97m× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (6.9%– 2.6%) = US$2.3b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$2.3b÷ ( 1 + 6.9%)10= US$1.2b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$1.7b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$123, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 23% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
The Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Lindsay as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.048. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Lindsay
Strength
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
-
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
-
Earnings declined over the past year.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Machinery market.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.
-
Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.
Threat
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.
