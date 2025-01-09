Is There An Opportunity With Jumbo Interactive Limited's (ASX:JIN) 36% Undervaluation?

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
The projected fair value for Jumbo Interactive is AU$21.86 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
Current share price of AU$13.93 suggests Jumbo Interactive is potentially 36% undervalued
-
Analyst price target for JIN is AU$14.92 which is 32% below our fair value estimate
Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
What's The Estimated Valuation?
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (A$, Millions)
|
AU$52.4m
|
AU$57.3m
|
AU$62.7m
|
AU$67.0m
|
AU$70.0m
|
AU$72.5m
|
AU$74.9m
|
AU$77.2m
|
AU$79.5m
|
AU$81.7m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x5
|
Analyst x5
|
Analyst x5
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 3.60%
|
Est @ 3.29%
|
Est @ 3.08%
|
Est @ 2.93%
|
Est @ 2.82%
|
Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2%
|
AU$48.9
|
AU$49.8
|
AU$50.9
|
AU$50.7
|
AU$49.4
|
AU$47.7
|
AU$46.0
|
AU$44.2
|
AU$42.4
|
AU$40.7
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$471m
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.2%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$82m× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (7.2%– 2.6%) = AU$1.8b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$1.8b÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= AU$898m
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$1.4b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$13.9, the company appears quite undervalued at a 36% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
The Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Jumbo Interactive as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.127. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Jumbo Interactive
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
-
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Hospitality market.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.
-
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Australian market.
