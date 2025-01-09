Is There An Opportunity With Jumbo Interactive Limited's (ASX:JIN) 36% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Jumbo Interactive is AU$21.86 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of AU$13.93 suggests Jumbo Interactive is potentially 36% undervalued

Analyst price target for JIN is AU$14.92 which is 32% below our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Jumbo Interactive

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$52.4m AU$57.3m AU$62.7m AU$67.0m AU$70.0m AU$72.5m AU$74.9m AU$77.2m AU$79.5m AU$81.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.60% Est @ 3.29% Est @ 3.08% Est @ 2.93% Est @ 2.82% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% AU$48.9 AU$49.8 AU$50.9 AU$50.7 AU$49.4 AU$47.7 AU$46.0 AU$44.2 AU$42.4 AU$40.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$471m

Story Continues