Is There An Opportunity With Heartland Express, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HTLD) 35% Undervaluation?

Key Insights
-
Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Heartland Express fair value estimate is US$17.02
-
Heartland Express is estimated to be 35% undervalued based on current share price of US$11.10
-
The US$11.80 analyst price target for HTLD is 31% less than our estimate of fair value
Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Crunching The Numbers
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
US$126.0m
|
US$97.0m
|
US$82.1m
|
US$73.9m
|
US$69.3m
|
US$66.7m
|
US$65.5m
|
US$65.2m
|
US$65.5m
|
US$66.1m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ -23.02%
|
Est @ -15.37%
|
Est @ -10.01%
|
Est @ -6.25%
|
Est @ -3.63%
|
Est @ -1.79%
|
Est @ -0.50%
|
Est @ 0.40%
|
Est @ 1.03%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0%
|
US$118
|
US$84.7
|
US$67.0
|
US$56.4
|
US$49.4
|
US$44.5
|
US$40.8
|
US$38.0
|
US$35.6
|
US$33.7
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$568m
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.0%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$66m× (1 + 2.5%) ÷ (7.0%– 2.5%) = US$1.5b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$1.5b÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= US$768m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$1.3b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$11.1, the company appears quite undervalued at a 35% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Heartland Express as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.090. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Heartland Express
Strength
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
Weakness
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Transportation market.
Opportunity
-
Expected to breakeven next year.
-
Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.
-
Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.
-
Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.
Threat
-
No apparent threats visible for HTLD.
