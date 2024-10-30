Is There An Opportunity With Heartland Express, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HTLD) 35% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Heartland Express fair value estimate is US$17.02

Heartland Express is estimated to be 35% undervalued based on current share price of US$11.10

The US$11.80 analyst price target for HTLD is 31% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$126.0m US$97.0m US$82.1m US$73.9m US$69.3m US$66.7m US$65.5m US$65.2m US$65.5m US$66.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ -23.02% Est @ -15.37% Est @ -10.01% Est @ -6.25% Est @ -3.63% Est @ -1.79% Est @ -0.50% Est @ 0.40% Est @ 1.03% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0% US$118 US$84.7 US$67.0 US$56.4 US$49.4 US$44.5 US$40.8 US$38.0 US$35.6 US$33.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$568m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.0%.

