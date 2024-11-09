Is There An Opportunity With Genpact Limited's (NYSE:G) 46% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Genpact's estimated fair value is US$85.62 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Genpact's US$45.94 share price signals that it might be 46% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 91% higher than Genpact's analyst price target of US$44.73

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$529.0m US$604.0m US$631.1m US$655.8m US$679.0m US$701.1m US$722.6m US$743.8m US$764.9m US$786.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 4.48% Est @ 3.92% Est @ 3.53% Est @ 3.26% Est @ 3.07% Est @ 2.93% Est @ 2.84% Est @ 2.77% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.7% US$496 US$531 US$520 US$506 US$491 US$475 US$459 US$443 US$427 US$411

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$4.8b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.7%.

