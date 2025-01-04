Is There An Opportunity With Fraport AG's (ETR:FRA) 47% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Fraport is €111 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of €59.30 suggests Fraport is potentially 47% undervalued

The €61.44 analyst price target for FRA is 45% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Fraport AG (ETR:FRA) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (€, Millions) -€32.8m €404.6m €526.0m €767.0m €880.0m €960.3m €1.02b €1.08b €1.12b €1.15b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x10 Analyst x10 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 9.13% Est @ 6.68% Est @ 4.96% Est @ 3.76% Est @ 2.92% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 9.2% -€30.0 €339 €404 €539 €567 €566 €553 €532 €505 €476

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €4.5b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.2%.

