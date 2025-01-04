Is There An Opportunity With Fraport AG's (ETR:FRA) 47% Undervaluation?

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
The projected fair value for Fraport is €111 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
Current share price of €59.30 suggests Fraport is potentially 47% undervalued
-
The €61.44 analyst price target for FRA is 45% less than our estimate of fair value
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Fraport AG (ETR:FRA) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Step By Step Through The Calculation
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (€, Millions)
|
-€32.8m
|
€404.6m
|
€526.0m
|
€767.0m
|
€880.0m
|
€960.3m
|
€1.02b
|
€1.08b
|
€1.12b
|
€1.15b
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x10
|
Analyst x10
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 9.13%
|
Est @ 6.68%
|
Est @ 4.96%
|
Est @ 3.76%
|
Est @ 2.92%
|
Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 9.2%
|
-€30.0
|
€339
|
€404
|
€539
|
€567
|
€566
|
€553
|
€532
|
€505
|
€476
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €4.5b
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.2%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €1.1b× (1 + 1.0%) ÷ (9.2%– 1.0%) = €14b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €14b÷ ( 1 + 9.2%)10= €5.8b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €10b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €59.3, the company appears quite undervalued at a 47% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Fraport as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Fraport
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
-
Debt is well covered by earnings.
Weakness
-
Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 4 years.
-
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
-
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the German market.
