Is There An Opportunity With Digi International Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DGII) 28% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Digi International is US$40.58 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Digi International is estimated to be 28% undervalued based on current share price of US$29.05

Our fair value estimate is 17% higher than Digi International's analyst price target of US$34.80

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$68.2m US$67.0m US$66.7m US$67.0m US$67.8m US$68.8m US$70.0m US$71.4m US$73.0m US$74.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -0.41% Est @ 0.46% Est @ 1.07% Est @ 1.50% Est @ 1.80% Est @ 2.01% Est @ 2.16% Est @ 2.26% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.6% US$64.0 US$59.0 US$55.1 US$51.9 US$49.2 US$46.9 US$44.8 US$42.8 US$41.0 US$39.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$494m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.6%.

