Is There An Opportunity With Diana Shipping Inc.'s (NYSE:DSX) 30% Undervaluation?

Diana Shipping's estimated fair value is US$4.01 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Diana Shipping's US$2.81 share price signals that it might be 30% undervalued

Analyst price target for DSX is US$3.27 which is 18% below our fair value estimate

Does the July share price for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$90.0m US$73.0m US$69.8m US$68.2m US$67.5m US$67.6m US$68.1m US$68.9m US$70.0m US$71.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -4.37% Est @ -2.34% Est @ -0.93% Est @ 0.06% Est @ 0.76% Est @ 1.25% Est @ 1.59% Est @ 1.82% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 17% US$77.1 US$53.6 US$43.9 US$36.7 US$31.2 US$26.7 US$23.1 US$20.0 US$17.4 US$15.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$345m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 17%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$71m× (1 + 2.4%) ÷ (17%– 2.4%) = US$509m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$509m÷ ( 1 + 17%)10= US$108m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$453m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$2.8, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 30% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Diana Shipping as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 17%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.736. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Diana Shipping

Strength

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Diana Shipping, there are three relevant elements you should consider:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Diana Shipping (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does DSX's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

