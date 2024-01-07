Is There An Opportunity With Colgate-Palmolive Company's (NYSE:CL) 28% Undervaluation?
Key Insights
Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Colgate-Palmolive fair value estimate is US$111
Current share price of US$79.98 suggests Colgate-Palmolive is potentially 28% undervalued
Analyst price target for CL is US$83.75 which is 24% below our fair value estimate
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!
Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Step By Step Through The Calculation
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
US$2.91b
US$3.14b
US$3.44b
US$3.70b
US$3.90b
US$4.05b
US$4.19b
US$4.32b
US$4.45b
US$4.56b
Growth Rate Estimate Source
Analyst x6
Analyst x5
Analyst x1
Analyst x1
Analyst x1
Est @ 3.98%
Est @ 3.45%
Est @ 3.08%
Est @ 2.82%
Est @ 2.64%
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.2%
US$2.7k
US$2.8k
US$2.9k
US$2.9k
US$2.9k
US$2.8k
US$2.7k
US$2.7k
US$2.6k
US$2.5k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$28b
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.2%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$4.6b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.2%– 2.2%) = US$117b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$117b÷ ( 1 + 6.2%)10= US$64b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$91b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$80.0, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 28% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
The Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Colgate-Palmolive as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Colgate-Palmolive
Strength
Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.
Weakness
Earnings declined over the past year.
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Household Products market.
Opportunity
Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.
Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.
Threat
Dividends are not covered by earnings.
Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.
Looking Ahead:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Colgate-Palmolive, there are three additional factors you should further examine:
Risks: You should be aware of the 3 warning signs for Colgate-Palmolive we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company.
Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for CL's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.
Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!
