Is There An Opportunity With Cleanaway Waste Management Limited's (ASX:CWY) 29% Undervaluation?

The projected fair value for Cleanaway Waste Management is AU$3.67 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Cleanaway Waste Management is estimated to be 29% undervalued based on current share price of AU$2.62

Analyst price target for CWY is AU$2.78 which is 24% below our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Cleanaway Waste Management Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$128.0m AU$228.1m AU$253.7m AU$382.0m AU$409.0m AU$429.6m AU$447.5m AU$463.5m AU$478.1m AU$491.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 5.04% Est @ 4.17% Est @ 3.57% Est @ 3.15% Est @ 2.85% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8% AU$120 AU$200 AU$208 AU$294 AU$295 AU$290 AU$283 AU$275 AU$265 AU$256

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$2.5b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$492m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.8%– 2.2%) = AU$11b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$11b÷ ( 1 + 6.8%)10= AU$5.7b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$8.2b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$2.6, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 29% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cleanaway Waste Management as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.999. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Cleanaway Waste Management

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Commercial Services market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Australian market.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Cleanaway Waste Management, we've put together three important aspects you should further examine:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Cleanaway Waste Management that you should be aware of. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for CWY's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

