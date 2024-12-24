Is There An Opportunity With Clarivate Plc's (NYSE:CLVT) 28% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Clarivate is US$6.95 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$4.98 suggests Clarivate is potentially 28% undervalued

Analyst price target for CLVT is US$6.27 which is 9.8% below our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Clarivate

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$408.7m US$415.8m US$402.6m US$396.9m US$396.0m US$398.5m US$403.4m US$410.1m US$418.0m US$427.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ -3.17% Est @ -1.43% Est @ -0.22% Est @ 0.63% Est @ 1.23% Est @ 1.65% Est @ 1.94% Est @ 2.14% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.8% US$372 US$345 US$304 US$273 US$248 US$228 US$210 US$194 US$181 US$168

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$2.5b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.8%.

Story Continues