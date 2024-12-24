Is There An Opportunity With Clarivate Plc's (NYSE:CLVT) 28% Undervaluation?

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
The projected fair value for Clarivate is US$6.95 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
Current share price of US$4.98 suggests Clarivate is potentially 28% undervalued
-
Analyst price target for CLVT is US$6.27 which is 9.8% below our fair value estimate
In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Model
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
US$408.7m
|
US$415.8m
|
US$402.6m
|
US$396.9m
|
US$396.0m
|
US$398.5m
|
US$403.4m
|
US$410.1m
|
US$418.0m
|
US$427.0m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x3
|
Analyst x2
|
Est @ -3.17%
|
Est @ -1.43%
|
Est @ -0.22%
|
Est @ 0.63%
|
Est @ 1.23%
|
Est @ 1.65%
|
Est @ 1.94%
|
Est @ 2.14%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.8%
|
US$372
|
US$345
|
US$304
|
US$273
|
US$248
|
US$228
|
US$210
|
US$194
|
US$181
|
US$168
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$2.5b
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.8%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$427m× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (9.8%– 2.6%) = US$6.1b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$6.1b÷ ( 1 + 9.8%)10= US$2.4b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$4.9b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$5.0, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 28% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Clarivate as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.475. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Clarivate
Strength
-
No major strengths identified for CLVT.
Weakness
-
Interest payments on debt are not well covered.
-
Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.
Opportunity
-
Forecast to reduce losses next year.
-
Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.
-
Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
-
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
Moving On:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Clarivate, we've put together three essential elements you should look at:
