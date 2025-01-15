Is There An Opportunity With Cerence Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CRNC) 37% Undervaluation?

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Cerence fair value estimate is US$20.95
-
Cerence is estimated to be 37% undervalued based on current share price of US$13.12
-
Our fair value estimate is 191% higher than Cerence's analyst price target of US$7.20
Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Is Cerence Fairly Valued?
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
US$34.2m
|
US$14.4m
|
US$35.5m
|
US$42.7m
|
US$49.1m
|
US$54.6m
|
US$59.4m
|
US$63.5m
|
US$67.0m
|
US$70.1m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x2
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 20.28%
|
Est @ 14.98%
|
Est @ 11.28%
|
Est @ 8.68%
|
Est @ 6.86%
|
Est @ 5.59%
|
Est @ 4.70%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.2%
|
US$31.6
|
US$12.3
|
US$28.1
|
US$31.2
|
US$33.2
|
US$34.1
|
US$34.3
|
US$33.9
|
US$33.1
|
US$32.0
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$304m
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.2%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$70m× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (8.2%– 2.6%) = US$1.3b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$1.3b÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)10= US$594m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$897m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$13.1, the company appears quite undervalued at a 37% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
Important Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cerence as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.344. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Cerence
Strength
-
Debt is well covered by earnings.
Weakness
-
Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.
Opportunity
-
Forecast to reduce losses next year.
-
Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.
-
Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
-
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
-
Revenue is forecast to decrease over the next 2 years.
Moving On:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Cerence, we've compiled three essential items you should look at:
