Is There An Opportunity With Cerence Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CRNC) 37% Undervaluation?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Cerence fair value estimate is US$20.95

Cerence is estimated to be 37% undervalued based on current share price of US$13.12

Our fair value estimate is 191% higher than Cerence's analyst price target of US$7.20

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Cerence Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$34.2m US$14.4m US$35.5m US$42.7m US$49.1m US$54.6m US$59.4m US$63.5m US$67.0m US$70.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 20.28% Est @ 14.98% Est @ 11.28% Est @ 8.68% Est @ 6.86% Est @ 5.59% Est @ 4.70% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.2% US$31.6 US$12.3 US$28.1 US$31.2 US$33.2 US$34.1 US$34.3 US$33.9 US$33.1 US$32.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$304m

