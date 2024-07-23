Opple LightingLTD And Two More Leading Dividend Stocks On The Chinese Exchange

Amidst a backdrop of fluctuating global markets, Chinese equities have shown resilience, with the Shanghai Composite Index experiencing modest gains. This stability makes it an opportune time to consider the potential benefits of dividend stocks in China, such as Opple Lighting LTD, which can offer investors both income and growth prospects in a dynamic economic environment.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In China

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Anhui Anke Biotechnology (Group) (SZSE:300009) 3.01% ★★★★★★ Midea Group (SZSE:000333) 4.81% ★★★★★★ Changhong Meiling (SZSE:000521) 4.29% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 3.68% ★★★★★★ Ping An Bank (SZSE:000001) 7.06% ★★★★★★ Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group (SHSE:600887) 4.72% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 4.73% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.83% ★★★★★★ Chacha Food Company (SZSE:002557) 3.83% ★★★★★★ Zhejiang Jiaxin SilkLtd (SZSE:002404) 5.79% ★★★★★★

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Opple Lighting Co., LTD is a company based in China that specializes in the research and development, production, and sale of lighting products both domestically and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥12.11 billion.

Operations: Opple Lighting Co., LTD generates its revenue primarily through the development, production, and sales of lighting products, totaling CN¥7.88 billion.

Dividend Yield: 5.2%

Opple Lighting Co., LTD, while relatively new to dividend distribution with only seven years of history, shows promise in its financial health. Its dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with a payout ratio of 66.4% and a cash payout ratio of 67.2%, respectively. The company's earnings have grown by 16.1% over the past year and are projected to increase by 10.48% annually. Additionally, Opple's current dividend yield stands at 5.17%, placing it in the top quartile within the Chinese market.

SHSE:603515 Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Tibet Weixinkang Medicine Co., Ltd. is a Chinese company specializing in the research, development, production, and sale of chemical drugs and their bulk drugs, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥3.45 billion.

Operations: Tibet Weixinkang Medicine generates its revenue primarily from the pharmaceutical sector, totaling CN¥1.29 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.6%

Tibet Weixinkang Medicine, despite recent exclusion from the S&P Global BMI Index, maintains a dividend yield of 3.59%, ranking in the top 25% in China. The company's dividends are supported by a payout ratio of 49.1% and cash flows with a cash payout ratio of 51.2%. Although its dividend history is short and volatile, recent earnings growth (25.4% year-over-year) suggests some potential for stability. However, financial results have been affected by significant one-off items, indicating that while dividends are currently manageable, their sustainability could be at risk if such irregularities continue.

SHSE:603676 Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Zhejiang Changsheng Sliding Bearings Co., Ltd. is a company engaged in the manufacturing of sliding bearings, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥3.88 billion.

Operations: Zhejiang Changsheng Sliding Bearings Co., Ltd. does not provide detailed segmentation of its revenue in the provided text.

Dividend Yield: 3.6%

Zhejiang Changsheng Sliding Bearings, despite a fluctuating dividend history over its six-year payout period, declared a CNY 2.35 per 10 shares dividend for 2023. The company's dividends are supported by earnings with a payout ratio of 49.8% and cash flows at 70.7%. Recent corporate actions include share buybacks and adjustments in stock incentive plans, highlighting governance activity that could impact future dividends. Additionally, the firm's earnings grew by nearly double last year and are expected to increase further, providing some optimism for ongoing dividend support despite past inconsistencies.

SZSE:300718 Dividend History as at Jul 2024

