Oppenheimer Raises Snowflake Price Target to $200

Oppenheimer raised its price target on Snowflake (SNOW, Financial) from $180 to $200 on Monday while retaining an "Outperform" rating. That upgrade comes as other analyst actions regarding the cloud-based data warehousing company remain varied.

KeyCorp, for instance, has recently boosted its target to $210, a price target that raised the stock's rating from overweight' to buy'. Truist Financial reiterated its buy' rating with a price target of $210. But in mid-December, Snowflake lost Wedbush's 'Strong Buy' upgrade to simply 'Hold', a sign of caution.

Evercore ISI also raised its price target to $190 from $170 and kept its 'Outperform' rating. JMP Securities maintained a "Market Outperform" rating and a price target of $190.

While many analysts have provided these positive adjustments, Snowflake has mixed ratings in the market as a whole. Of the 28 analysts covering the stock, 28 have given it a "Buy", 10 have rated it a "Hold", and one has given it a "Sell". The stock has been given a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.69, implying that most analysts think its stock will outperform overall. However, the consensus is not unanimous, according to MarketBeat.

With analyst attention beginning to mount on Snowflake, investors should track the continuing divergence between ratings and price targets to better determine what risks and opportunities may be ahead.

