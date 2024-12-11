Is OPKO Health (OPK) the Best NASDAQ Penny Stock to Buy Right Now?

In This Article:
We recently published a list of 11 Best NASDAQ Penny Stocks To Buy Right Now. In this article, we are going to look at where OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) stands against other best NASDAQ penny stocks to buy right now.
The NASDAQ Stock Market is home to some of the world’s largest companies in the world and also hosts several hundred penny stocks. These companies must meet certain requirements to remain listed on the NASDAQ exchange, including the $1 per share minimum share price thresholds, revenue standards, and market capitalization thresholds. If a company fails to meet these requirements, it may receive noncompliance notifications and eventually be delisted. According to a report by Bloomberg, this year’s market rally has boosted many of the struggling stocks, helping some companies regain compliance with NASDAQ’s listing requirements.
Optimism in U.S. Markets
On December 3, Bloomberg reported that Fed Governor Christopher Waller, while addressing a conference in Washington, indicated that he is inclined to vote for a rate cut at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting on December 17-18. However, Waller emphasized that his decision will depend on the economic data released before the meeting, particularly if it shows an unexpected uptick in inflation.
According to Bloomberg, New York Fed President John Williams in a speech in New York said that the economy is continuing to look strong and inflation is likely moving down toward the Fed’s target. However, he emphasized that the path for monetary policy will be contingent upon incoming economic data. He underscored the uncertainty of the economic outlook, noting, “If we’ve learned anything over the past five years, it’s that the outlook remains highly uncertain.”
In an interview with CNBC on November 15, Nicholas Colas, Co-founder of DataTrek Research, discussed his views on the US stocks and the potential of small caps. Colas recalled how U.S. stocks outperformed global markets during the first Trump administration. Colas acknowledged that current multiples are high, but he is optimistic and believes that multiples can hold or even rise, given the high level of confidence in the US market. Regarding small caps, Colas suggested that they are a great trade for the year-end. The Russell 2000, which tracks small-cap performance, has been flat and lagged significantly behind the S&P 500 over the past three years, and presents an amazing opportunity, given that it typically sees a 20% increase. This underperformance makes small caps reasonable holds for the longer term, as they are due for a rebound.
While the broader market is showing signs of overvaluation, small-cap, and penny stocks have lagged significantly behind over the past few years, creating a compelling opportunity for investors.
Our Methodology
To compile our list of the 11 best NASDAQ penny stocks to buy right now, we used Finviz and Yahoo stock screeners to find the 25 largest companies trading below the price of $5 as of December 4. We then used Insider Monkey’s Hedge Fund database to rank 11 stocks according to the largest number of hedge fund holders, as of Q3 2024. The list is sorted in ascending order of hedge fund sentiment.
OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 22
Stock Price as of December 4: $1.58
OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) is a diversified healthcare company that is involved in the development and commercialization of diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare services. The company is focused on cancer, metabolic disorders, infectious diseases, and women’s health. The company’s Pharmaceutical segment sells products such as Rayaldee, which treats secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with chronic kidney disease, and Somatrogon (branded as NGENLA), a human growth hormone injection developed in partnership with Pfizer.
OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) is advancing its oxyntomodulin analog, OPK-88006, which has shown promise in preclinical studies as a potential once-weekly injectable treatment for patients with obesity or metabolic disorders. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) is collaborating with Entera Bio to develop an oral version of OPK-88006, which could provide a competitive advantage in the market.
Furthermore, OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) is exploring partnerships and business development opportunities to drive growth and unlock value across its segments. The company has established a collaboration with Merck to develop an Epstein-Barr virus multivalent nanoparticle vaccine, which is expected to enter the clinic soon. The company is also eligible to receive milestone payments and royalties on global sales of this vaccine.
Overall, OPK ranks 7th on our list of best NASDAQ penny stocks to buy right now. While we acknowledge the potential of OPK to grow, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than OPK but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
