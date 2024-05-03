Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Growth ...

Revenue: $1.2 billion in Q1, a 36% sequential increase.

Acquisition Volume: 3,458 homes purchased in Q1, up 98% from Q1 2023.

Contribution Margin: 4.8% in Q1, with a target range of 5% to 7% for the full year.

Adjusted Operating Expenses: $107 million in Q1, up from $99 million in Q4 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA: Loss of $50 million in Q1, an improvement from a loss of $69 million in Q4 2023.

Balance Sheet: $1.3 billion in total capital, including $1 billion in unrestricted cash.

Forecast Q2 Revenue: Between $1.4 billion and $1.5 billion.

Forecast Q2 Contribution Profit: Between $75 million and $85 million.

Forecast Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Loss: Between $35 million and $25 million.

Forecast Q2 Home Purchases: Over 4,500 homes expected.

Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Opendoor Technologies Inc reported first quarter revenue, contribution profit, and adjusted EBITDA results that exceeded expectations.

The company nearly doubled its acquisition volume year-over-year in the first quarter, demonstrating strong growth.

Opendoor Technologies Inc maintained a contribution margin of 4.8%, with an adjusted margin over 5% when excluding certain homes, aligning with their target margin range.

The company has established new partnerships, such as with EXP Realty, which enhances brand awareness and expands their market reach.

Opendoor Technologies Inc is well-positioned to benefit from industry changes due to the National Association of Realtors settlement, which could lead to lower transaction costs and increased consumer transactions.

Negative Points

Despite positive growth, the adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $50 million, although this was an improvement from the previous quarter.

The company's contribution margin, while improved, still remains below the target range of 5% to 7%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc faces ongoing challenges in the housing market, which could impact future performance.

There was a sequential increase in adjusted operating expenses, driven by a nearly 60% increase in marketing spend.

The company has introduced an at-the-market equity offering program, indicating a potential need for additional capital, which could dilute existing shareholders.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss how recent macroeconomic conditions, particularly rising mortgage rates, might affect your clearance rates and overall outlook? A: (Dod Fraser, President of Open Exchange & Capital) - We are focused on price stability as a key factor for setting spreads and managing growth in markets. Even with potential rate relief later in the year, we anticipate it could act as a tailwind by increasing market transaction volumes. Seasonality affects our spread adjustments, which typically increase during this time of year.

Q: How has the first quarter's adjusted operating expenses been impacted by your marketing strategies and hiring practices? A: (Christy Schwartz, Interim CFO and Chief Accounting Officer) - Adjusted operating expenses were $107 million, influenced by a $10 million increase in marketing spend quarter over quarter. We've made significant reductions in fixed costs and refined our system, contributing to the outperformance. We don't anticipate substantial increases in marketing spend for the remainder of the year.

Q: With the recent spike in mortgage rates coinciding with the peak home buying and selling season, has this affected your acquisition strategy or expectations for market softening? A: (Carrie Wheeler, CEO) - We monitor market signals closely, including clearing rates and price trends. We adjust our spreads to reflect expected post-spring selling season conditions. Our strategy remains adaptive to ongoing market changes.

Q: Can you provide more details on the ATM equity offering and its timing? A: (Dod Fraser, President of Open Exchange & Capital) - The ATM program allows us to raise equity opportunistically over the next three years without immediate plans for utilization. It offers flexibility to fund future growth at lower fees compared to market rates, aligning with our disciplined capital management strategy.

Q: How do you view the potential impact of the NAR settlement and changes in the real estate industry on Opendoor's business model? A: (Carrie Wheeler, CEO) - The settlement could lead to lower transaction costs and more direct consumer transactions, benefiting Opendoor by potentially reducing costs and enhancing our value proposition. Our platform's direct model positions us well to adapt to industry changes favoring consumer transparency and choice.

Q: What are your expectations for purchase volumes and market conditions in the upcoming quarters? A: (Dod Fraser, President of Open Exchange & Capital) - We anticipate purchase volumes to increase year-over-year each quarter in 2024, with a seasonal pattern affecting quarterly performance. The first quarter is expected to be the lowest, with a gradual increase aligned with market and seasonal trends.

